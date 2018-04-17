Global
Pulcini edges Ilott on first Barcelona GP3 test day

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
17/04/2018 03:24

Campos Racing driver Leonardo Pulcini topped the timesheets on the opening day of the final GP3 test of the pre-season at Barcelona by just 0.012 seconds from Callum Ilott.

Pulcini left it late to knock ART Grand Prix man Ilott off the top of the times, setting a best effort of 1m32.785s in the final five minutes of an extended afternoon session.

A dirty track from last weekend's World Rallycross round meant drivers did not attempt any slick-tyre runs until the final part of the morning session, and the lack of early running prompted a one-hour extension to the afternoon test.

ART's Jake Hughes was the first driver to break the 1m33s barrier with a 1m32.971s, but Ilott knocked his teammate off the top spot with a little under half an hour to run.

Another ART driver, Nikita Mazepin, also beat Hughes' time to slot into third, some 0.051s slower than Ilott and within a tenth of Pulcini's benchmark.

Hughes remained fourth, while Giuliano Alesi was the best of the Trident contingent in fifth place despite causing a red flag by going off in the gravel in the afternoon.

Antoine Hubert (ART) also brought afternoon proceedings to a halt by hitting the wall, and finished the day in seventh behind Pedro Piquet (Trident).

David Beckmann (Jenzer), morning pacesetter Dorian Boccolacci (Trident) and former Red Bull junior Niko Kari (MP Motorsport) rounded off the top 10, with all 20 drivers improving in the afternoon session.

MP Motorsport newcomer Will Palmer was 13th-fastest in his first day of GP3 testing action, one place behind Sauber Formula 1 test driver Tatiana Calderon (Jenzer).

Testing times:

 Pos.Driver TeamMorningAfternoon
 Leonardo Pulcini Campos Racing 1'36.692 1'32.785
 Callum Ilott ART Grand Prix 1'46.167 1'32.797
 Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 1'45.491 1'32.848
 Jake Hughes ART Grand Prix 1'44.814 1'32.971
 Giuliano Alesi Trident 1'52.526 1'33.014
 Pedro Piquet Trident 1'50.917 1'33.039
 Anthoine Hubert ART Grand Prix 1'43.650 1'33.337
 David Beckmann Jenzer Motorsport 1'36.945 1'33.387
 Dorian Boccolacci MP Motorsport 1'34.964 1'33.483
10   Niko Kari MP Motorsport 1'35.567 1'33.652
11   Simo Laaksonen Campos Racing 1'37.618 1'33.749
12   Tatiana Calderon Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.241 1'33.803
13   Will Palmer MP Motorsport 1'36.679 1'33.898
14   Julien Falchero Arden International 1'52.674 1'34.063
15   Ryan Tveter Trident 1'51.413 1'34.116
16   Juan Manuel Correa Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.806 1'34.139
17   Gabriel Aubry Arden International 1'47.771 1'34.313
18   Diego Menchaca Campos Racing 1'40.113 1'34.603
19   Joey Mawson Arden International 1'47.578 1'35.239
20   Alessio Lorandi Trident 1'45.337 1'35.254
About this article
Series GP3
Drivers Callum Ilott , Leonardo Pulcini , Nikita Mazepin
Article type Testing report
