GP3 Barcelona Qualifying report

Barcelona GP3: Pulcini beats Mazepin to first pole of 2018

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
11/05/2018 04:33

Campos Racing's Leonardo Pulcini took his maiden GP3 pole position in Barcelona, beating ART rookie Nikita Mazepin by 0.057s.

Only 0.062s separated the top three of Anthoine Hubert, Giuliano Alesi and Jake Hughes after the first set of flyers, but Mazepin was quick to break through the 1m33s barrier and take the lead.

The Russian held a lead of less than a tenth over teammate Hubert into the mid-session lull, and it was also Mazepin who initially lowered the benchmark during the second runs as well.

His 1m32.410 gave the Russian a significant advantage, with Niko Kari and Pulcini only managing to narrowly cut into his lead.

When fellow ART drivers Hubert and Callum Ilott managed to set comparable laptimes, the Frenchman even outpacing him by 0.005s, Mazepin went a tenth quicker and reclaimed the lead.

However, Campos' Pulcini was able to go even quicker and beat Mazepin to pole by 0.057s with a time of 1m32.258s.

Mazepin will start his maiden GP3 race in second, with ART teammates Hubert and Ilott forming the second row.

MP duo Kari and Dorian Boccolacci took fifth and sixth respectively with Simo Laaksonen (Campos) securing seventh.

David Beckmann was the fastest Jenzer car in eighth with Alessio Lorandi and Alesi leading Trident's effort to complete the top 10.

Hughes had a disappointing session in 11th, more than half a second off the pace of his teammate Mazepin.

Qualifying results

ClaDriverTeamTimeGap
1 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 1'32.258  
2 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 1'32.315 0.057
3 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 1'32.405 0.147
4 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 1'32.550 0.292
5 finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'32.590 0.332
6 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'32.606 0.348
7 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 1'32.774 0.516
8 germany David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'32.796 0.538
9 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 1'32.802 0.544
10 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident 1'32.829 0.571
11 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 1'32.855 0.597
12 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'32.894 0.636
13 brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 1'32.953 0.695
14 colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'32.955 0.697
15 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 1'33.099 0.841
16 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 1'33.135 0.877
17 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 1'33.168 0.910
18 france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 1'33.252 0.994
19 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 1'33.665 1.407
20 united_kingdom Will Palmer  netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.710 1.452
About this article
Series GP3
Event Barcelona
Sub-event Friday qualifying
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Leonardo Pulcini
Teams Campos Racing
Article type Qualifying report
