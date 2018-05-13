Global
GP3 Barcelona Race report

Barcelona GP3: Alesi wins crash-filled wet sprint race

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
13/05/2018 09:15

Ferrari junior Giuliano Alesi won the Barcelona sprint race, which was held under wet conditions and was interrupted by the safety car three times.

Starting second, Alesi took the lead off the line, surviving a near-collision with Jenzer duo Juan Manuel Correa and David Beckmann when the trio made small contact coming into Turn 1.

Alesi was then under pressure from the charging Anthoine Hubert, who went from seventh to second in one lap.

Yet, after Pedro Piquet spun and hit the wall on the exit of the back straight, bringing out the safety car, Alesi had superior pace for the rest of the race.

He rapidly pulled away on the restart to lead by 2.5s in three laps and also kept a safe gap after the second safety car stint, which was caused by Gabriel Aubry's off at Turn 7.

Finally, the race was once more neutralised, this time for Tatiana Calderon, who gambled to switch to slicks, going off at the same corner.

Only one lap was remaining when it was back to green, and Alesi won by two seconds over Hubert.

Jack Hughes completed the podium after a move on pole-sitter Correa, who ended up fourth.

MP duo Dorian Boccolacci and Niko Kari were fifth and sixth, passing Ferrari junior Callum Ilott.

Finn rookie Simo Laaksonen took the final pointscoring position, as Leonardo Pulcini and Nikita Mazepin completed the top 10.

Will Palmer had been the sole driver to gamble on slicks at the start, but the Briton was struggled for most the race and finished 13th in the end.

Beckmann was running third after the start, but suffered a puncture after he was tapped by Leonardo Pulcini at Turn 4, going off a corner later.

Like his teammate Calderon, Beckmann also gambled on slicks late in the race, but also ended up going off-track.

Race results

ClaDriverTeamGap
1 france Giuliano Alesi  italy Trident  
2 france Anthoine Hubert  france ART Grand Prix 2.000
3 united_kingdom Jake Hughes  france ART Grand Prix 2.300
4 united_states Juan Manuel Correa  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 3.200
5 france Dorian Boccolacci  netherlands MP Motorsport 3.500
6 finland Niko Kari  netherlands MP Motorsport 3.900
7 united_kingdom Callum Ilott  france ART Grand Prix 4.900
8 finland Simo Laaksonen  spain Campos Racing 5.500
9 italy Leonardo Pulcini  spain Campos Racing 6.100
10 russia Nikita Mazepin  france ART Grand Prix 6.600
11 france Julien Falchero  united_kingdom Arden International 8.800
12 mexico Diego Menchaca  spain Campos Racing 12.300
13 united_kingdom Will Palmer  netherlands MP Motorsport 12.600
14 united_states Ryan Tveter  italy Trident 12.600
15 australia Joey Mawson  united_kingdom Arden International 14.800
16 italy Alessio Lorandi  italy Trident 14.800
17 germany David Beckmann  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 47.300
  colombia Tatiana Calderon  switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 4 laps
  france Gabriel Aubry  united_kingdom Arden International 7 laps
  brazil Pedro Piquet  italy Trident 14 laps
