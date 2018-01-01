Global
Thu 22 Feb 2018
GP3 Testing report Hubert leads Ilott on second day of Paul Ricard testing
Hubert leads Ilott on second day of Paul Ricard testing

Wed 21 Feb 2018
GP3 Testing report Hughes leads ART 1-2 as GP3 testing kicks off
Hughes leads ART 1-2 as GP3 testing kicks off

GP3 Breaking news Mawson joins Arden for GP3 move
Mawson joins Arden for GP3 move

Tue 20 Feb 2018
GP3 Breaking news Beckmann completes Jenzer GP3 line-up
Beckmann completes Jenzer GP3 line-up

Mon 19 Feb 2018
GP3 Breaking news GP3 race winner Lorandi signs for Trident
GP3 race winner Lorandi signs for Trident

GP3 Breaking news Calderon switches to Jenzer for third GP3 season
Calderon switches to Jenzer for third GP3 season

Fri 16 Feb 2018
GP3 Breaking news Trident retains Tveter for second GP3 campaign
Trident retains Tveter for second GP3 campaign

Tue 06 Feb 2018
GP3 Breaking news Alesi sticks with Trident GP3 squad for 2018
Alesi sticks with Trident GP3 squad for 2018

Sat 03 Feb 2018
GP3 Breaking news Pulcini rejoins Campos for 2018 GP3 campaign
Pulcini rejoins Campos for 2018 GP3 campaign

Fri 02 Feb 2018
GP3 Breaking news Boccolacci makes MP switch for second GP3 campaign
Boccolacci makes MP switch for second GP3 campaign

Wed 24 Jan 2018
GP3 Breaking news Arden signs Aubry for maiden GP3 campaign
Arden signs Aubry for maiden GP3 campaign

Tue 23 Jan 2018
GP3 Breaking news ART re-signs Hubert to complete 2018 GP3 line-up
ART re-signs Hubert to complete 2018 GP3 line-up

Tue 16 Jan 2018
GP3 Breaking news Hughes seals GP3 return with ART
Hughes seals GP3 return with ART

Mon 15 Jan 2018
GP3 Breaking news Kari stays in GP3 with MP Motorsport
Kari stays in GP3 with MP Motorsport

Mon 08 Jan 2018
GP3 Breaking news Laaksonen moves to GP3 with Campos
Laaksonen moves to GP3 with Campos

Fri 15 Dec 2017
GP3 Breaking news Force India tester Mazepin makes ART GP3 move
Force India tester Mazepin makes ART GP3 move

Mon 04 Dec 2017
GP3 Breaking news Ferrari junior Ilott joins dominant GP3 team ART
Ferrari junior Ilott joins dominant GP3 team ART

Sat 02 Dec 2017
GP3 Testing report Habsburg leads Daruvala as Abu Dhabi GP3 test ends
Habsburg leads Daruvala as Abu Dhabi GP3 test ends

Fri 01 Dec 2017
GP3 Testing report Kari quickest again in second Abu Dhabi GP3 test day
Kari quickest again in second Abu Dhabi GP3 test day

Thu 30 Nov 2017
GP3 Testing report Kari tops opening day of Abu Dhabi GP3 testing
Kari tops opening day of Abu Dhabi GP3 testing

Sun 26 Nov 2017
GP3 Race report Abu Dhabi GP3: Boccolacci gets maiden win in season finale Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi GP3: Boccolacci gets maiden win in season finale

Sat 25 Nov 2017
GP3 Breaking news VSC infringement costs Hubert Abu Dhabi GP3 pole Abu Dhabi
VSC infringement costs Hubert Abu Dhabi GP3 pole

GP3 Race report Abu Dhabi GP3: Red Bull junior Kari scores maiden win Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi GP3: Red Bull junior Kari scores maiden win

Fri 24 Nov 2017
GP3 Qualifying report Abu Dhabi GP3: Russell follows F1 run with pole position Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi GP3: Russell follows F1 run with pole position