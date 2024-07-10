The United Kingdom’s summer festivities did not end with last weekend’s British Grand Prix, as the Goodwood Festival of Speed is up next.

Festival of Speed, which takes place on the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex, will be live this weekend to provide a jam-packed schedule with many famous cars and legendary drivers tackling the 1.16-mile hillclimb.

Reigning Formula 1 world champions Red Bull will have a major presence at Goodwood, with it showcasing a full list of its former cars while unveiling the Adrian Newey-designed RB17 hypercar.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner said: “We are excited to debut the RB17 to the public for the first time and couldn’t think of a better world stage than Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“The RB17 exudes rarity and engineering excellence. We’ve channelled everything we know about racing into making the ultimate performance car and can’t wait for the public to see the result.”

But F1 is not the only series being celebrated at Goodwood, with rally cars, grand prix motorcycles and sports cars all going up the hill.

The theme of this year’s Festival of Speed will be ‘Horseless to Hybrid’ to mark the evolution of the motoring industry, while this weekend also features a Red Arrows display and several Bonhams auctions.

#105 - Jake Hill, Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 (CALSONIC) Photo by: JEP

So with all of that and more in store for the 2024 Festival of Speed, here is how to watch the weekend’s action.

When is the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024?

Date: 11-14 July

Start time: 8:55am BST on Thursday 11 July

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed starts on Thursday 11 July at 8:55am in the United Kingdom. This is when The Duke of Richmond, who owns the Goodwood estate, has his official opening moment on the hill before the first batch of cars gather on the start line 40 minutes later to kickstart the festivities.

Cars and bikes will tackle the hill throughout Thursday before returning again at 8:30am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Date Festival of Speed start time Festival of Speed end time Thursday 11 July 8:55am BST 6pm BST Friday 12 July 8:30am BST 6pm BST Saturday 13 July 8:30am BST 6pm BST Sunday 13 July 8:30am BST 6:20pm BST

How can I watch the Goodwood Festival of Speed?

Fans can watch the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed via the official Goodwood Road and Racing YouTube channel, which will provide a free live stream on each day.

Sky Sports F1 will also live broadcast the festival twice over the weekend, beginning at 2pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

Sky Sports is available for £20 per month and that includes all nine channels, Sky Stream and Sky Glass. This means the Festival of Speed is also available via Sky’s streaming services, so the weekend can be watched on a mobile or tablet device, as well as a console.

Goodwood

Highlights of the festival will also be available via the Goodwood YouTube channel and its different social media platforms, making it pretty straightforward to follow the action.

Date Platform Coverage from Thursday 11 July Goodwood Road and Racing YouTube channel 8:50am BST Friday 12 July Goodwood Road and Racing YouTube channel TBC Saturday 13 July Goodwood Road and Racing YouTube channel TBC Saturday 13 July Sky Sports F1 2pm BST Sunday 14 July Goodwood Road and Racing YouTube channel TBC Sunday 14 July Sky Sports F1 3pm BST



Which F1 drivers will be at the Goodwood Festival of Speed?

There are seven F1 drivers participating in this year’s Festival of Speed, three of which will be part of Red Bull’s celebration to mark its 20th anniversary. This will see Max Verstappen become the first reigning F1 world champion to make an appearance at Goodwood, as the 26-year-old is due to drive the RB16B which gave him his first of three titles.

Verstappen will tackle the hill on Sunday, as will Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez who is down to drive the RB19, which dominated the 2023 season by winning 21 of 22 grands prix.

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda, both of Red Bull’s sister squad RB, will also be present at Goodwood as the eight-time grand prix winner is set to drive the RB7 which gave four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel his second title in 2011.

Meanwhile, Honda protege Tsunoda will instead be marking 60 years since the Japanese manufacturer made its F1 debut by driving a Honda RA272, which won the 1965 Mexican Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso is another current F1 driver who will be partaking in this year’s Festival of Speed, as the two-time series champion is debuting the Aston Martin Valiant on Friday, which is the new track-focused but road legal sports car built by the British manufacturer.

Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant are the other two F1 drivers who will partake in this year’s festival, as both will drive Keke Rosberg’s 1982 championship-winning FW08 as will their team boss James Vowles.

2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo by: Jeff Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Horner is another F1 principal who will be driving at Goodwood this weekend, as the Red Bull boss will tackle the hill in an RB8 which Vettel won his third world title in 2012.

The Red Bull celebration will also feature several of its former drivers, as Christian Klien will be aboard the RB1, the team’s first F1 car, while Mark Webber will be in the RB6 from 2010 and David Coulthard is set to drive the RB9 from 2013.

But the list of former F1 drivers at Goodwood doesn’t end there, as seven-time grand prix winner Juan Pablo Montoya will drive the Williams FW26 with which he won the 2004 Brazilian GP. Bruno Senna will be aboard his uncle Ayrton’s McLaren MP4/4, while double world champion Mika Hakkinen will drive the 2023 Timed Shootout-winning McLaren Solus GT.

Current F1 driver Car Date Alex Albon Williams FW08 Thursday 11 July Logan Sargeant Williams FW08 Friday 12 July Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Valiant Friday 12 July Max Verstappen Red Bull RB16B Sunday 14 July Sergio Perez Red Bull RB19 Sunday 14 July Yuki Tsunoda Honda RA272 Sunday 14 July Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull RB7 TBA

Goodwood Festival of Speed’s weather forecast

The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed is expected to be dry throughout with sunny intervals during the weekend. On Thursday, the air temperature will be approximately 16C when The Duke of Richmond officially opens the event and that will be the coolest time of the day, as conditions are expected to reach 20C around 1-3pm.

But, those high temperatures will come with a cloudy sky even though there is only a 5% chance of precipitation. This will result in high humidity levels, which are expected to be around 74% at the start of the day before dropping as low as 51%.

There will be similar conditions the following day with cloudy temperatures ranging from 13C to 16C, while the humidity levels are expected to be 65-79%. But that comes with a higher chance of precipitation as it ranges from 20-30%, which is a similar level to Saturday.

Saturday at the Festival of Speed should also be hot but cloudy, with temperatures starting at approximately 14C before rising to around 17C, while sunny intervals will appear later in the day.

The final day of this year’s Festival of Speed should be less cloudy though, as there is expected to be sunny intervals throughout Sunday with temperatures remaining around 16-18C. Humidity levels will therefore drop slightly, as they begin around 57% before going as high as 66% while the chance of precipitation is also less at 5-10%.