2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed: Saturday livestream

What should have been the 30th edition of the hillclimb had it not been for the COVID cancellation in 2020, an array of racing and road machinery ranging from Formula 1, to MotoGP, to sportscars and electric vehicles, will either tackle the course at speed or parade up the concourse for fans to admire.

Current Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell will take one of the marque's racers up the hill this weekend, while Nigel Mansell's 1992 world title will be celebrated by a display from the man himself in some of his most iconic machines.

Elsewhere, three-time MotoGP world champion Wayne Rainey will make an emotional debut at the Festival of Speed, as the American - who was paralysed in an incident in 1993 - will ride a specially adapted Yamaha YZR500 he took to his last world title in 1992 this weekend.

