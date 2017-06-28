Global
Title
Motorsport Report - Nelson Piquet Jr
Description
Motorsport.com's Julia Piquet interviews racing star Nelson Piquet Jr – yes, that's her brother!
About this video
Video by
Motorsport Report
Duration
04:26
Posted
Series
General
Drivers
Nelson Piquet
,
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Tags
people & blogs
