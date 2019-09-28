Promoted: Win a VIP trip with Scuderia Toro Rosso at Abu Dhabi
Sep 28, 2019, 12:45 PM
Enter for the chance to win a VIP experience with Toro Rosso in Abu Dhabi, courtesy of Casio EDIFICE.
As the official team partner of Scuderia Toro Rosso, Casio Edifice is giving you the fan a chance to win the ultimate VIP experience in Abu Dhabi.
The prize for the lucky winner includes weekend hospitality tickets at the track, three nights accommodation, plus flights and transfers for you and a friend.
Enter HERE to win.
