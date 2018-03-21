Global
WeatherTech replaces Mazda as Laguna Seca's title sponsor

By: David Malsher, US Editor
21/03/2018 01:11

The County of Monterey and WeatherTech have reached a multiyear naming rights whereby from next month the iconic 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course will be known as WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The iconic track, built in 1957 by the Sports Car Racing Association of the Monterey Peninsula [SCRAMP], held a naming rights agreement with automaker Mazda for the past 17 years that ends on March 31. SCRAMP manages Laguna Seca Recreation Area on behalf of the County.

SCRAMP said in a press release that it was “able to capitalize on not only the facility’s heritage, but on the future plans in place to enhance the facility for generations to come. Laguna Seca has long been an economic engine for the Central Coast and it continues to operate without the benefit of public funds.”

WeatherTech, which is based in Bolingbrook, IL, produces vehicle accessories, such as floor and cargo liners, and side window deflectors. It sponsors the IMSA SportsCar Championship and its own team. W

Weather Tech Raceway’s www.Laguna-Seca.com  event calendar includes the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion, August 23-26; Continental Tire Monterey Grand Prix featuring IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Champsionship, September 6-9, the Porsche Rennsport Reunion VI, Sept. 27-30; and Pirelli World Challenge/SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge, October 26-28.

 

