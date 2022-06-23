Tickets Subscribe
General Video

Watch Will Buxton build the new LEGO® Technic™ McLaren F1 car

F1 reporter Will Buxton is a LEGO® fanatic, from his formative days building DUPLO® (which inspired his hair cut!) to the complex Technic models of the modern era.

Listen to this article

For his latest project, we challenged him to build the first ever LEGO Technic F1 car. Here’s how he got on.

