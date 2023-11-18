Subscribe
Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 6: What sessions are on today?

The highly anticipated day at the 70th Macau Grand Prix has arrived! The 16-lap race of the FIA GT World Cup and the 15-lap battle of the FIA F3 World Cup will be broadcast live and free on Motorsport.tv today.

In addition to these two major competitions, you can also catch the other series live throughout the day on this page. Don't miss out on the action!

Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 19 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change. 

Macau Touring Car Cup - China Touring Car Championship

The final race of the Macau Touring Car Cup is scheduled for Sunday morning, featuring a delightful competition over 9 laps.

Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge

The crowded grid of the Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge will take to the track on Sunday for the final race.

Macau Guia Race - Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau

The second and final race of the Macau Guia Race will take place on Sunday over 9 laps.

Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup

The FIA GT World Cup, featuring major brands such as Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Porsche, is set to unfold on Sunday over 16 laps. Don't miss the thrilling competition among names like Earl Bamber, Thomas Preining, Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, Maro Engel, Edoardo Mortara, Augusto Farfus, Sheldon van der Linde, Daniel Serra, and Raffaele Marciello. Catch the excitement on Motorsport.tv.

Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix

The much-awaited moment in Formula 3 is upon us, promising an exhilarating battle for victory. The race will feature renowned contenders like Dennis Hauger, Dan Ticktum, Sophia Flörsch, Marcus Armstrong, Sebastian Montoya, and other notable names. 

Kemal Şengül
