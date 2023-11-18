Subscribe
General
News

70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens

The 70th Macau Grand Prix is nearing its conclusion! On Saturday, qualifying races for Formula 3 and the GT Cup series will take place, while the first races of the weekend will unfold in other series.

Kemal Şengül
Author Kemal Şengül
Co-author Rainier Ehrhardt
Updated

You can catch all these races live and for free throughout the day on this page or Motorsport.tv's official website. Don't miss the thrilling action as the weekend unfolds!

Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 18 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change. 

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - 55th Edition

The 55th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix is set to take place today over 12 laps, promising an exhilarating and highly competitive showdown.

  • Warm Up: (18 November) - 00:30 CET - 23:30 BST - 18:30 EST
  • Race (12 laps): (18 November) - 01:40 CET - 00:40 BST - 19:40 EST
 

Macau Touring Car Cup - China Touring Car Championship

The first race of the weekend in the Macau Touring Car Cup will unfold over 9 laps, promising an exciting competition on the renowned circuit.

Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge

The inaugural race of the Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge is scheduled for Saturday and will unfold over 8 laps.

Macau Guia Race - Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau

The first race of the Macau Guia Race is set to take place on Saturday afternoon.

Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup

The Qualification Race in the GT Cup on Saturday, consisting of 12 laps, will determine the starting grid for the main race. Expect an action-packed competition as drivers vie for optimal positions in this thrilling event.

Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix

The closing showdown of the day, the FIA F3 World Cup, will feature a breathtaking race over 10 laps.

More from
Macau GP live: Watch the action as it happens

Macau GP live: Watch the action as it happens

General

Macau GP live: Watch the action as it happens Macau GP live: Watch the action as it happens

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

General

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today?

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today?

General

Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today? Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 2: What sessions are on today?

Latest news

WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit

WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit WRC Japan: Evans in control as Ogier nibbles at deficit

Vegas GP fans offered $200 F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home

Vegas GP fans offered $200 F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

Vegas GP fans offered $200 F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home Vegas GP fans offered $200 F1 merchandise vouchers after being sent home

70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens

70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens

Misc General

70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens 70th Macau GP live: Watch all the action as it happens

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

F1 Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel F1 Las Vegas GP qualifying – Start time, how to watch, TV channel

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Las Vegas GP

The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

