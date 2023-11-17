Macau GP live: Watch the action as it happens

Brace yourself for a thrilling day of high-speed excitement. Watch Formula 3, GT Cup, and all other series live and for free on Motorsport.tv!

Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 17 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change.

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - 55th Edition

The 2023 Macau Grand Prix is set to welcome back renowned road racing specialists after a hiatus since 2019. Qualifying will take place on Friday.