Macau GP live: Watch the action as it happens

Friday at the 70th Macau Grand Prix promises an enjoyable program, featuring qualifying across most series. All sessions will be broadcast live on both this page and Motorsport.tv's official website.

Kemal Şengül
Author Kemal Şengül
Co-author Rainier Ehrhardt
Updated

Brace yourself for a thrilling day of high-speed excitement. Watch Formula 3, GT Cup, and all other series live and for free on Motorsport.tv!

Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 17 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change. 

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - 55th Edition

The 2023 Macau Grand Prix is set to welcome back renowned road racing specialists after a hiatus since 2019. Qualifying will take place on Friday.

  • Qualifying 1: (17 November) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (17 November) - 09:10 CET - 08:10 BST - 03:10 EST

Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix

The Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix, featuring numerous prominent names, will see the completion of the second practice session and the second qualifying rounds on Friday.

Macau Touring Car Cup - China Touring Car Championship

On Friday, the Macau Touring Car Cup, part of the China Touring Car Championship, will conduct qualifying.

  • Qualifying: (17 November) - 03:30 CET - 02:30 BST - 21:30 EST

Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge

Qualifying rounds for The Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge, featuring a crowded racing grid, will take place on Friday. Anticipate thrilling competition as participants vie for their starting positions in this historic event.

  • Qualifying: (17 November) - 04:25 CET - 03:25 BST - 22:25 EST

Macau Guia Race - Kumho TCR World Tour Event of Macau

The highly anticipated Macau Guia Race has set Friday for the qualifying rounds, with expectations of intense competition.

  • Qualifying: (17 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST

Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup

The much-anticipated GT Cup will commence on Thursday with two practice sessions. Get ready for an exciting start to the event!

  • Qualifying: (17 November) - 07:05 CET - 06:05 BST - 01:05 EST
 
Kemal Şengül
