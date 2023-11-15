Watch the 70th Macau GP live - Day 3: What sessions are on today?
The long-awaited week for the 70th Macau Grand Prix has finally arrived! This weekend will feature numerous high-profile races, with Formula 3 returning to the lineup and the GT Cup promising exciting battles.
The Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix, Macau Touring Car Cup, Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge, and Macau Guia Race will all kick off the weekend starting Thursday.
Additionally, it's worth noting that the events will be broadcast LIVE and FREE both on this page and on Motorsport.tv's website. Don't miss out on the action-packed sessions!
Here's a guide to the livestreams from Macau on 16 November. Note that due to the propensity for red flags and other stoppages at the challenging street circuit, indicated start times are subject to change.
Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix - 55th Edition
This weekend promises an exciting race in Macau's motorcycle class. To kick things off, a single practice session is scheduled for Thursday.
- Free Practice: (16 November) - 00:45 CET - 23:45 BST - 18:45 EST
Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix
Formula 3 returns to Macau this weekend, featuring a practice session and qualifying on Thursday.
- Free Practice 1: (16 November) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST
- Qualifying 1: (16 November) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST
Macau Touring Car Cup - China Touring Car Championship
On Thursday, the Macau Touring Car Cup within the China Touring Car Championship will conduct two practice sessions
- Free Practice 1: (16 November) - 02:55 CET - 01:55 BST - 20:55 EST
- Free Practice 2: (16 November) - 06:00 CET - 05:00 BST - 00:00 EST
Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge
The Macau Grand Prix 70th Anniversary Challenge, featuring cars like the Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ, kicks off the weekend with practice sessions on the first day.
- Free Practice 1: (16 November) - 03:30 CET - 02:30 BST - 21:30 EST
- Free Practice 2: (16 November) - 06:35 CET - 05:35 BST - 00:35 EST
Macau GT Cup - FIA GT World Cup
The much-anticipated GT Cup will commence on Thursday with two practice sessions. Get ready for an exciting start to the event!
- Free Practice 1: (16 November) - 05:15 CET - 04:15 BST - 23:15 EST
- Free Practice 2: (16 November) - 09:10 CET - 08:10 BST - 03:10 EST
Latest news
Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai
Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai Lappi gets part-time 2024 WRC programme with Hyundai
F1 bans three key colours from Sphere during Vegas GP action
F1 bans three key colours from Sphere during Vegas GP action F1 bans three key colours from Sphere during Vegas GP action
Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season
Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season Jack Garcia joins ThorSport for 2024 NASCAR Truck season
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.