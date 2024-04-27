Watch Race Now – Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League, Yas Marina
Live coverage of the Abu Dhabi Autonomous Racing League
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Harvick to stand-in for Larson in All-Star Race practice and qualifying
Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory
Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as "not good for this job"
Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"
Prime
How motorsport is embracing the opportunities of AI
Our writers' most memorable moments of 2023
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life
The contrasts that unite the brilliance of racing in Macau and Las Vegas
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments