Voting is open in Autosport Best of the Month for July 2026
Choose between the top drivers and best moments from the past month of motorsports action from around the world
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images
As part of this monthly poll, you the reader have the opportunity to choose the best drivers and moments from the past month of racing action around the world. You can easily cast your vote by visiting Motorsport.com/vote or simply by clicking THIS LINK.
There are several categories in our ‘Autosport Best of the Month’ voting, with four options available for each. You can choose the most impressive driver of the month between Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, and Sportscars. You can also select the best moment of the month across all the major disciplines we cover throughout the year.
For July, here are the nominees, and remember to visit Motorsport.com/vote to place your vote and let your voice be heard! Once you vote, you can also see the current polling data for which drivers/moments are leading the way with the most votes.
Moment of the Month
Three-wide battle for the Atlanta win (NASCAR)
Marc Marquez's Sachsenring domination (MotoGP)
Tom Dillmann's redemption at CTMP (Sportscars)
Max Verstappen's Hungarian GP overtake on Lewis Hamilton (Formula 1)
Driver of the Month -- Formula 1
Charles Leclerc
Kimi Antonelli
Lando Norris
Max Verstappen
Driver of the Month -- NASCAR
Corey Heim
Joey Logano
Christopher Bell
Todd Gilliland
Driver of the Month -- MotoGP
Marc Marquez
Fabio Quatararo
Raul Fernandez
Ai Ogura
Driver of the Month -- IndyCar
Alex Palou
David Malukas
Pato O'Ward
Rinus VeeKay
Driver of the Month -- SportsCars
Tom Dillmann
Ben Barnicoat/Jack Hawksworth
Kevin Magnussen
Alessandro Pier Guidi
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