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Vote: Autosport Best of the Month for June 2026

Choose between the top drivers and best moments from the last month of motorsports action from around the world

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
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Welcome to an exciting new monthly poll, where you the reader is being offered the opportunity to choose the best drivers and moments from the past month of racing action around the world. You can cast your vote by visiting Motorsport.com/vote/ or simply by clicking this link.

There are several categories in our  ‘Autosport Best of the Month’ voting, with four options available for each. You can choose the most impressive driver of the month between Formula 1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, and Sportscars. You can also select the best moment of the month across all the major disciplines we cover throughout the year.

For June, here are the nominees, and remember to visit Motorsport.com/vote/ to place your vote and let your voice be heard! Once you vote, you can also see the current polling data for which drivers/moments are leading the way with the most votes.

Moment of the Month

Lewis Hamilton's first win with Ferrari (F1)

Marc Marquez's comeback win (MotoGP)

NASCAR's first-ever race weekend on an active military base (NASCAR)

Toyota wins at Le Mans (SportsCars)

Driver of the Month -- Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli

George Russell

Max Verstappen

Driver of the Month -- NASCAR

Denny Hamlin

Corey Heim

Shane van Gisbergen

Christopher Bell

Driver of the month -- MotoGP

Marc Marquez

Fabio di Giannantonio

Raul Fernandez

Ai Ogura

Driver of the Month -- IndyCar

Christian Lundgaard

Josef Newgarden

David Malukas

Kyle Kirkwood

Driver of the Month -- SportsCars

Kamui Kobayashi

Will Stevens

Jack Aitken

Nick Yelloly

 

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