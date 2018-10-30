Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Vettel and Coulthard join Race of Champions in Mexico

shares
comments
Vettel and Coulthard join Race of Champions in Mexico
By: Matt Beer
1h ago

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Sebastian Vettel and this year's Race of Champions winner David Coulthard are the first drivers to be announced for the 2019 RoC in Mexico.

The event will take place on January 19-20 next year on a purpose-built track situated in the stadium section of the Mexican Grand Prix circuit.

Vettel, whose 2018 F1 title hopes ended at Mexico City last weekend, has been a long-time RoC competitor and famously teamed up with Michael Schumacher to win the Nations Cup section for Germany six times in a row from 2007-12.

He also won the individual event when it was held in London in 2015, and took a solo Nations Cup triumph in '17 when teammate Pascal Wehrlein had to withdraw during the Miami event with injuries from a violent crash on the first day.

"I'm delighted to be coming back to the Race of Champions, which has been a regular part of my racing life ever since I arrived in Formula 1," said Vettel.

"All the drivers who have the honour to participate in RoC fall in love with the event.

"That's because it reminds us all about why we first started racing; pure competition in identical cars."

Retired F1 racer turned television commentator Coulthard is a double winner of the RoC's main Champion of Champions section.

His triumph in this year's event in Saudi Arabia followed a win in the 2014 RoC in Barbados.

"It is an ongoing mystery why I'm still having so much success at the Race of Champions when I'm up against drivers who are younger and more talented than me," joked 47-year-old Coulthard, who retired from F1 at the end of 2009 and last raced full-time in the DTM in 2012.

"But that's the nature of the knockout system. I'm sure the law of averages will catch up with me soon, but until it does I'll keep going out there and showing the kids how it's done.

"Now that I've officially retired from racing, to be honest I'm always surprised when [RoC president] Fredrik Johnsson invites me. But I'm delighted when he does."

David Coulthard, Whelen NASCAR

David Coulthard, Whelen NASCAR

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next General article
How Cadwell Park settled a far-fetched challenge

Previous article

How Cadwell Park settled a far-fetched challenge
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Drivers David Coulthard , Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Author Matt Beer
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM
IndyCar / Breaking news

F1 refugee Ericsson makes IndyCar switch with SPM

2h ago
Ricciardo pole celebrations Article
Formula 1

Ricciardo pole celebrations "agitated" Verstappen, says Jos

Iannone will Article
MotoGP

Iannone will "never understand" why Suzuki let him go

Latest videos
ROC Mexico - 19/20 January 2019 - Official Trailer 01:04
General

ROC Mexico - 19/20 January 2019 - Official Trailer

Oct 23, 2018
Motorsport Leaders Business Forum 01:36
General

Motorsport Leaders Business Forum

Sep 29, 2018

Shop Our Store
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel

Shop Now

News in depth
Vettel and Coulthard join Race of Champions in Mexico
General

Vettel and Coulthard join Race of Champions in Mexico

How Cadwell Park settled a far-fetched challenge
General

How Cadwell Park settled a far-fetched challenge

IndyCar model murder: police release POI video
General

IndyCar model murder: police release POI video

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.