UK design firm awarded new Bathurst circuit tender

The UK-based firm was chosen from a short-list of three companies vying to design the 4.5-kilometre permanent circuit, which is set to be built alongside the famous 6.2-kilometre Mount Panorama track.

Dubbed Velocity Park, the new circuit is set to host FIA and FIM-level events not suited to the traditional semi-permanent Bathurst layout.

“This announcement is the start of bringing this vision to reality”, said Bathurst mayor Greame Hanger OAM.

“Apex Circuit Design has extensive experience in motor track design and the company has designed and delivered some of the best motor sports tracks around the world.

“Bringing Apex on board with this project allows us to get this design right, to make the second circuit a world renowned facility, as iconic in the world of motorsports as the existing Mount Panorama circuit.”

Apex's portfolio includes the Zhejaing circuit in China and the Dubai Autodrome, while the company has also worked on projects in Australia such as upgrades to Sydney Motorsport Park, and proposed venues in Avalon in Victoria and Keysbrook in Western Australia.

According to Bathurst Regional Council figures the Apex tender for the Mount Panorama track totals up at $3,703,300, with an FIA/FIM-approved design to be delivered in 84 weeks from the acceptance of the contract.

The total cost of the new facility is expected to be around $50m, half of which has already been raised through state ($15m) and federal ($10m) government funding.

“All Australians recognise Bathurst and Mount Panorama as the home of motor racing, and this new circuit adds a whole new element confirming Bathurst as the nation’s premier motor racing destination," said Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee MP.

"I’m delighted that the Australian Government has contributed $10 million through the Building Better Regions Fund towards the second racetrack, which will be a game-changer for the economy of Bathurst and the region.”