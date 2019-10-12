Top events
General / Breaking news

Toyota 86 racer walks away from wild Bathurst rollover

shares
comments
Toyota 86 racer walks away from wild Bathurst rollover
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 3:08 AM

Peter Vodanovich walked away from a wild rollover during today's Toyota 86 race at Mount Panorama.

The spectacular crash came on the final lap of the one-make series race, Vodanovich clipping Declan Fraser on the way into The Chase.

The car rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof, the driver walking away after being extracted by rescue and medical crews.

 
