Toyota 86 racer walks away from wild Bathurst rollover
Peter Vodanovich walked away from a wild rollover during today's Toyota 86 race at Mount Panorama.
The spectacular crash came on the final lap of the one-make series race, Vodanovich clipping Declan Fraser on the way into The Chase.
The car rolled several times before coming to a rest on its roof, the driver walking away after being extracted by rescue and medical crews.
|Author
|Andrew van Leeuwen
