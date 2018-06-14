Global
Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-06-14

14/06/2018 10:30
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.

Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!

Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3

1/10

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

#26 G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 Gibson

2/10

Photo by: Marc Fleury

Driver group photo

3/10

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Lucas di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, wins the Zurich ePrix

4/10

Photo by: Dom Romney / LAT Images

Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën World Rally Team Citroën C3 WRC

5/10

Photo by: Citroën Communication

Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport Honda

6/10

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR

7/10

Photo by: Nikolaz Godet

Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC

8/10

Photo by: Toyota Racing

Marco Andretti, Herta - Andretti Autosport Honda

9/10

Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18

10/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
