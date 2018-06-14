Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-06-14

Get alerts
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!
Jacques Villeneuve, Sky Italia drives his Fathers 1978 Canadian GP winning Ferrari 312T3
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
#26 G-Drive Racing Oreca 07 Gibson
Photo by: Marc Fleury
Driver group photo
Photo by: Nikolaz Godet
Lucas di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, wins the Zurich ePrix
Photo by: Dom Romney / LAT Images
Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën World Rally Team Citroën C3 WRC
Photo by: Citroën Communication
Zach Veach, Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
#92 Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR
Photo by: Nikolaz Godet
Esapekka Lappi, Janne Ferm, Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT Toyota Yaris WRC
Photo by: Toyota Racing
Marco Andretti, Herta - Andretti Autosport Honda
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images