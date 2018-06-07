Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-06-07

Get alerts
06/06/2018 06:45
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!
10. Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
1/10
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
9. Official cars group photo
2/10
Photo by: JEP / LAT Images
8. Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY wins
3/10
Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / LAT Images
7. Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport Honda leads at the start
4/10
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
6. James Hillier at the Isle of Man TT
5/10
Photo by: Isle of Man TT
5. #31 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi, P: Eric Curran, Felipe Nasr celebrate in the scott fountain
6/10
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
4. Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Red White & Blue pit stop
7/10
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
3. #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota TS050: Sebastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima, Fernando Alonso, Jose Maria Lopez, Anthony Davidson
8/10
Photo by: JEP / LAT Images
2. #78 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Michele Beretta, Martin Kodric, Sandy Mitchell
9/10
Photo by: SRO
1. Michael Dunlop gets air during a qualifying run at the Isle of Man TT
10/10
Photo by: Isle of Man TT