Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-05-16

16/05/2018 10:50
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!
Federico Caricasulo, GRT Yamaha Official WorldSSP Team during warm up
1/10
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, Robert Wickens, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda, Sébastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda, James Hinchcliffe, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda, Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet, start, g
2/10
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Marshals remove the damaged car of Brendon Hartley, Toro Rosso STR13, from the circuit as the gearbox hangs off the back
3/10
Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images
Atmosphere
4/10
Photo by: Mario Bartkowiak
#30 Frikadelli Racing Team Porsche 911 GT3R: Lance David Arnold, Alexander Müller, Wolf Henzler, Matt Campbell
5/10
Photo by: Porsche Motorsport
#39 GRAFF Oreca 07 - Gibson: Alexandre Cougnaud, Jonathan Hirschi, Tristan Gommendy
6/10
Photo by: Alessio Morgese / Luca Rossini
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, 1st position, takes victory to the delight of his team on the pit wall
7/10
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda,Robert Wickens, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda, Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet celebrate in Victory Lane
8/10
Photo by: Scott R LePage / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, celebrate with Champagne on the podium
9/10
Photo by: LAT Images
#911 Manthey Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R: Kevin Estre, Romain Dumas, Laurens Vanthoor, Earl Bamber
10/10
Photo by: Mario Bartkowiak