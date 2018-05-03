Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
General Top List

Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-05-03

0 shares
Get alerts
03/05/2018 12:56
Slider List

Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.

Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!

10. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, climbs into his car

10. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, climbs into his car
1/10

Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images

9. Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team

9. Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
2/10

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

8. Nelson Piquet Jr., Jaguar Racing

8. Nelson Piquet Jr., Jaguar Racing
3/10

Photo by: Jose Mario Dias

7. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09

7. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
4/10

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

6. Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport

6. Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
5/10

Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport

5. Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Ford Fiesta WRC, M-Sport Ford

5. Teemu Suninen, Mikko Markkula, Ford Fiesta WRC, M-Sport Ford
6/10

Photo by: M-Sport

4. Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 celebrates with the team and the champagne

4. Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 celebrates with the team and the champagne
7/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

3. #82 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Rolf Ineichen, Franck Perera, Phil Keen

3. #82 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Rolf Ineichen, Franck Perera, Phil Keen
8/10

Photo by: Simone Casiraghi

2. Billy Monger, Carlin

2. Billy Monger, Carlin
9/10

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 and Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 crash

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 and Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 crash
10/10

Photo by: Sutton Images
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series General
Article type Top List
0 shares
To the General main page