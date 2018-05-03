Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-05-03

Get alerts
03/05/2018 12:56
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!
10. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, climbs into his car
1/10
Photo by: Steve Etherington / LAT Images
9. Craig Breen, Scott Martin, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
2/10
Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images
8. Nelson Piquet Jr., Jaguar Racing
3/10
Photo by: Jose Mario Dias
7. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09
4/10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
6. Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
5/10
Photo by: Fabien Dufour / Hyundai Motorsport
4. Race winner Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 celebrates with the team and the champagne
7/10
Photo by: Sutton Images
3. #82 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Rolf Ineichen, Franck Perera, Phil Keen
8/10
Photo by: Simone Casiraghi
2. Billy Monger, Carlin
9/10
Photo by: JEP / LAT Images
1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 and Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 crash
10/10
Photo by: Sutton Images