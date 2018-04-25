Global
Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-04-25

25/04/2018 03:03
Slider List

Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.

Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!

1968 Porsche 908

1968 Porsche 908
1/10

Photo by: Olivier Delorme

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
2/10

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
3/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Romain Dumas, Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak

Romain Dumas, Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
4/10

Photo by: Volkswagen Motorsport

Race winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing

Race winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing
5/10

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images

#82 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Rolf Ineichen, Franck Perera, Phil Keen

#82 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Rolf Ineichen, Franck Perera, Phil Keen
6/10

Photo by: Simone Casiraghi

Race winner Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Race winner Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
7/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

The grid

The grid
8/10

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet in the gravel

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet in the gravel
9/10

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, pit stop

Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, pit stop
10/10

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
