Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-04-25

25/04/2018 03:03
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!
1968 Porsche 908
1/10
Photo by: Olivier Delorme
Simon Pagenaud, Team Penske Chevrolet
2/10
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
3/10
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Romain Dumas, Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak
4/10
Photo by: Volkswagen Motorsport
Race winner Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing
5/10
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / LAT Images
#82 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracan GT3: Rolf Ineichen, Franck Perera, Phil Keen
6/10
Photo by: Simone Casiraghi
Race winner Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
7/10
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
The grid
8/10
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet in the gravel
9/10
Photo by: IndyCar Series
Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, pit stop
10/10
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images