Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
General Top List

Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-04-12

0 shares
Get alerts
12/04/2018 02:24
Slider List

Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.

Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team re starting the bike on the grid

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team re starting the bike on the grid
1/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, Porsche Team: Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani, Timo Bernhard

Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, Porsche Team: Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani, Timo Bernhard
2/10

Photo by: Porsche

#56 Tolman Motorsport McLaren 570S GT4: David Pattison, Joe Osborne

#56 Tolman Motorsport McLaren 570S GT4: David Pattison, Joe Osborne
3/10

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
4/10

Photo by: Sutton Images

#24 Racing Engineering Oreca 07 - Gibson: Norman Nato, Olivier Pla, Paul Petit

#24 Racing Engineering Oreca 07 - Gibson: Norman Nato, Olivier Pla, Paul Petit
5/10

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash
6/10

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates with his team after winning the race

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates with his team after winning the race
7/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

#5 Nefis By Speed Factory, Ligier JS P3 - Nissan: Timur Boguslavskiy, Alexey Chuklin, Daniil Pronenko

#5 Nefis By Speed Factory, Ligier JS P3 - Nissan: Timur Boguslavskiy, Alexey Chuklin, Daniil Pronenko
8/10

Photo by: JEP / LAT Images

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault

Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
9/10

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, battles with Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, and Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, battles with Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, and Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
10/10

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series General
Article type Top List
0 shares
To the General main page