Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-04-12

12/04/2018 02:24
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team re starting the bike on the grid
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo, Porsche Team: Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani, Timo Bernhard
Photo by: Porsche
#56 Tolman Motorsport McLaren 570S GT4: David Pattison, Joe Osborne
Photo by: JEP / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Photo by: Sutton Images
#24 Racing Engineering Oreca 07 - Gibson: Norman Nato, Olivier Pla, Paul Petit
Photo by: Alessio Morgese
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, celebrates with his team after winning the race
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
#5 Nefis By Speed Factory, Ligier JS P3 - Nissan: Timur Boguslavskiy, Alexey Chuklin, Daniil Pronenko
Photo by: JEP / LAT Images
Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, battles with Esteban Ocon, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, and Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 Renault
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images