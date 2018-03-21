Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-03-21

Get alerts
21/03/2018 03:42
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!
10. Third place Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
1/10
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
9. Jean-Eric Vergne, Techeetah
2/10
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images
8. Race winner Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY
3/10
Photo by: Russell LaBounty / NKP / LAT Images
7. #14 3GT Racing Lexus RCF GT3, GTD: Dominik Baumann, Kyle Marcelli, Philipp Frommenwiler
4/10
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images
6. MotoGP start
5/10
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
5. Luca Filippi, NIO Formula E Team
6/10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
4. Antonio Felix da Costa, Andretti Formula E Team
7/10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
3. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry FedEx Express
8/10
Photo by: Logan Whitton / NKP / LAT Images
2. Jean-Eric Vergne, Techeetah, battles with Lucas di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
9/10
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
1. #22 Tequila Patron ESM Nissan DPi, P: Pipo Derani, Johannes van Overbeek, Nicolas Lapierre
10/10
Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images