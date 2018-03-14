Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-03-14

Get alerts
14/03/2018 01:02
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!
Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance
1/10
Photo by: DeremerStudios.com
Sébastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda
2/10
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's
4/10
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / LAT Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
5/10
Photo by: Andrea Lorenzina
Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
6/10
Photo by: Stefano Arcari
Kris Meeke, Paul Nagle, Citroën World Rally Team Citroën C3 WRC
7/10
Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images
Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
9/10
Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images
Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41
10/10
Photo by: Sutton Images