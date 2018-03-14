Global
Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-03-14

14/03/2018 01:02
Slider List

Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.

Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!

Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance

Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance
1/10

Photo by: DeremerStudios.com

Sébastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda

Sébastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda
2/10

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
3/10

Photo by: M-Sport

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Fusion Jimmy John's
4/10

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / LAT Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
5/10

Photo by: Andrea Lorenzina

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41

Lance Stroll, Williams FW41
6/10

Photo by: Stefano Arcari

Kris Meeke, Paul Nagle, Citroën World Rally Team Citroën C3 WRC

Kris Meeke, Paul Nagle, Citroën World Rally Team Citroën C3 WRC
7/10

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

Elfyn Evans, Daniel Barritt, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Elfyn Evans, Daniel Barritt, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
8/10

Photo by: M-Sport

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC

Sébastien Ogier, Julien Ingrassia, M-Sport Ford WRT Ford Fiesta WRC
9/10

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41

Sergey Sirotkin, Williams FW41
10/10

Photo by: Sutton Images
