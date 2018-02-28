Global
Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-02-28

28/02/2018 08:27
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.

Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!

10. Michael Caruso, Nissan Motorsport

Photo by: Nissan Motorsports

9. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

8. Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Sauber C37

Photo by: Sutton Images

7. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 after his crash

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

6. Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

5. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Ground Toyota Camry

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

4. Robert Kubica, Williams FW41

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

3. Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

2. Simona de Silvestro, Nissan Motorsport

Photo by: Nissan Motorsports

1. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14

Photo by: Sutton Images
