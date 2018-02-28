Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-02-28

Get alerts
28/02/2018 08:27
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!
10. Michael Caruso, Nissan Motorsport
1/10
Photo by: Nissan Motorsports
9. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
2/10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
8. Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Sauber C37
3/10
Photo by: Sutton Images
7. Fernando Alonso, McLaren MCL33 after his crash
4/10
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
6. Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing
5/10
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
5. Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Ground Toyota Camry
6/10
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images
4. Robert Kubica, Williams FW41
7/10
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
3. Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Factory Racing
8/10
Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images
2. Simona de Silvestro, Nissan Motorsport
9/10
Photo by: Nissan Motorsports
1. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14
10/10
Photo by: Sutton Images