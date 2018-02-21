Global
Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-02-21

21/02/2018 02:09
Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.

Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos. Express yourself and let us know what you think!

10. Fly Over

10. Fly Over
1/10

The pageantry of the Daytona 500.

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / LAT Images

9. Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team

9. Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team
2/10

We thought selfie sticks were so 2016?

Photo by: Repsol Media

8. Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team

8. Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
3/10

Love them or hate them, those fairings will be around until the rules are changed.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

7. Ott Tanak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing

7. Ott Tanak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
4/10

The cold, dark stages of Rally Sweden.

Photo by: McKlein / LAT Images

6. Lorenzo Savadori, Milwaukee Aprilia

6. Lorenzo Savadori, Milwaukee Aprilia
5/10

Just stretching out the right leg a little.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet Camaro

5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet Camaro
6/10

Chase's first Cup race in his father's #9. Kasey Kahne's first race with a smaller team and Danica's last race. All crashed.

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / LAT Images

4. Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport

4. Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
7/10

A nice atmospheric shot of the snowy conditions at Rally Sweden.

Photo by: Austral

3. Kris Meeke, Paul Nagle, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team

3. Kris Meeke, Paul Nagle, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
8/10

Colin's Crest Arena.

Photo by: Citroën Communication

2. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports,AXALTA Chevrolet Camaro Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports,AXALTA Chevrolet Camaro Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9/10

The accordion crash.

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / LAT Images

1. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his win

1. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his win
10/10

The #3 back in Victory Lane!

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / LAT Images
