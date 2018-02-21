Top 10 photos of the week: 2018-02-21

Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors.
10. Fly Over
The pageantry of the Daytona 500.
9. Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Dani Pedrosa, Repsol Honda Team
We thought selfie sticks were so 2016?
8. Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Love them or hate them, those fairings will be around until the rules are changed.
7. Ott Tanak, Martin Järveoja, Toyota Yaris WRC, Toyota Gazoo Racing
The cold, dark stages of Rally Sweden.
6. Lorenzo Savadori, Milwaukee Aprilia
Just stretching out the right leg a little.
5. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Kasey Kahne, Leavine Family Racing Chevrolet Camaro
Chase's first Cup race in his father's #9. Kasey Kahne's first race with a smaller team and Danica's last race. All crashed.
4. Andreas Mikkelsen, Anders Jäger, Hyundai i20 WRC, Hyundai Motorsport
A nice atmospheric shot of the snowy conditions at Rally Sweden.
3. Kris Meeke, Paul Nagle, Citroën C3 WRC, Citroën World Rally Team
Colin's Crest Arena.
2. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports,AXALTA Chevrolet Camaro Jimmie Johnson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Suarez, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
The accordion crash.
1. Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Camaro celebrates his win
The #3 back in Victory Lane!