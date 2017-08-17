Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
General Top List

Top 10 photos of the week: 2017-08-17 - Crash Edition

4 shares
18/08/2017 04:19
Slider List

Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors. This time we focus on the best crash shots from the 2017 season so far. Enjoy!

Welcome to this week's top 10 photos chosen by our own photo editors. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did selecting these photos.

Express yourself and let us know what you think!

10. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet crash

10. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet crash
1/10

Why not start off with the series best know for upside-down cars? True to form, NASCAR didn't disappoint at this year's Daytona 500.

Photo by: NASCAR Media

9. Marco Melandri, Ducati Team crash

9. Marco Melandri, Ducati Team crash
2/10

Marco Melandri holding on for dear life. Very nice tight shot of this insane action.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

8. #19 M.Racing - YMR, Norma M 30 - Nissan: Gwenael Delomier has a huge crash

8. #19 M.Racing - YMR, Norma M 30 - Nissan: Gwenael Delomier has a huge crash
3/10

Admittedly the video is slightly more impressive but the energy and gravel in this photo still make it worthy of a place on this list.

Photo by: Paolo Belletti

7. Timothy Peters, Chevrolet Silverado flips in huge crash

7. Timothy Peters, Chevrolet Silverado flips in huge crash
4/10

NASCAR gets dirty. And wrecked.

Photo by: John Harrelson / LAT Images

6. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in trouble

6. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in trouble
5/10

Speaking of dirty. That Ford's front splitter is a perfect lawn mower.

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / LAT Images

5. Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing Toyota, airborne

5. Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing Toyota, airborne
6/10

The placement of that Toyota banner couldn't be better, or worse, for a Toyota Tundra to be flying in front of.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

4. Chaz Davies, Ducati Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing, crash

4. Chaz Davies, Ducati Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing, crash
7/10

Incredible timing of a really tough crash sending both riders flying.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

3. #35 Yamaha: Maxime Diard crash

3. #35 Yamaha: Maxime Diard crash
8/10

That split second when it looks more like acrobatics than a crash.

Photo by: Toni Börner

2. Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorsports Ford, Danica Patrick, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford in a huge crash

2. Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorsports Ford, Danica Patrick, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford in a huge crash
9/10

An amazing capture, where the fireball reached its peak.

Photo by: AP Photo/Colin E. Braley

1. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda crashes, Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet passes

1. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda crashes, Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet passes
10/10

There was never any doubt in our offices that this would be the top photo of the year so far, crash or otherwise. Both cars are airborne, while Castroneves literally races undering Dixon. Unbelievable.

Photo by: Michael C. Johnson / Amarillo Globe News

Be part of something big

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series General
Article type Top List
4 shares
To the General main page