Top 10 photos of the week: 2017-08-17 - Crash Edition

Your weekly dose of top 10 photos from around the world, shot by the award-winning Motorsport.com photographers and contributors. This time we focus on the best crash shots from the 2017 season so far. Enjoy!
10. A.J. Allmendinger, JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet crash
Why not start off with the series best know for upside-down cars? True to form, NASCAR didn't disappoint at this year's Daytona 500.
9. Marco Melandri, Ducati Team crash
Marco Melandri holding on for dear life. Very nice tight shot of this insane action.
8. #19 M.Racing - YMR, Norma M 30 - Nissan: Gwenael Delomier has a huge crash
Admittedly the video is slightly more impressive but the energy and gravel in this photo still make it worthy of a place on this list.
7. Timothy Peters, Chevrolet Silverado flips in huge crash
NASCAR gets dirty. And wrecked.
6. Kurt Busch, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in trouble
Speaking of dirty. That Ford's front splitter is a perfect lawn mower.
5. Matt Crafton, ThorSport Racing Toyota, airborne
The placement of that Toyota banner couldn't be better, or worse, for a Toyota Tundra to be flying in front of.
4. Chaz Davies, Ducati Team, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing, crash
Incredible timing of a really tough crash sending both riders flying.
3. #35 Yamaha: Maxime Diard crash
That split second when it looks more like acrobatics than a crash.
2. Aric Almirola, Richard Petty Motorsports Ford, Danica Patrick, Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, Joey Logano, Team Penske Ford in a huge crash
An amazing capture, where the fireball reached its peak.
1. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda crashes, Helio Castroneves, Team Penske Chevrolet passes
There was never any doubt in our offices that this would be the top photo of the year so far, crash or otherwise. Both cars are airborne, while Castroneves literally races undering Dixon. Unbelievable.