The 2023 racing series of Canossa

Dedicated to Alfa Romeo GTs and Turismo cars built between 1947 and 1981, the racing series is now a fixture for all fans of the Biscione. The 2023 season will kick off with a sparkling start. The ups and downs of the Mugello Circuit will open the dances, followed by a trip abroad to the Spielberg ring and the "Red Bull Ring Classics." The third round will be hosted at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza and FIA World Endurance Championship, the undisputed world championship series. After the summer break, our engines will be fired up again at Vallelunga and Misano World Circuit, the beating heart of Motor Valley, in conjunction with the long-awaited second edition of the Italian Speed Festival.

The Calendar: