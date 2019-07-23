Top events
General / Breaking news

TCR Australia promoter takes over Touring Car Masters

shares
comments
TCR Australia promoter takes over Touring Car Masters
By:
Jul 23, 2019, 1:30 AM

Australian Racing Group, which promotes TCR Australia, has taken over the commercial management rights for the Touring Car Masters series.

TCM caters for pre-1981 touring cars fitted with modern running gear, and boasts a field of high-powered Falcons, Mustangs, Camaro, Monaros, Toranas and more.

It mostly runs on the Supercars support bill, with a driver line-up that includes ex-Aussie Touring Car aces like John Bowe and Steven Johnson.

TCM will now join an ARG stable of categories along with TCR Australia, TCR New Zealand and the S5000 open-wheeler series.

The existing management team, led by Tony Hunter, will remain in place until at least the end of the season.

"We are extremely pleased to have concluded an agreement with Tony to assume the strategic and commercial management of the Paynter Dixon Touring Car Masters,” said ARG director Matt Braid.

“TCM is such an iconic and popular race category in Australia – with fans, event promotors and broadcasters, and compliments the existing categories in ARG’s portfolio.

“We look forward to working with Tony and the TCM entrants to continue to build on the category’s strengths while pursuing additional opportunities for TCM that being part of Australian Racing Group will provide.”

About this article

Series General , TCR , TCR Australia
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

