TCR Australia promoter closing in on TA2 deal

Should an agreement be reached, the V8-powered TA2 series would join TCR Australia, TCR New Zealand, Muscle Car Masters and S5000 in ARG's growing portfolio.

It would also open the door for the TA2 series to join the Shannons Nationals bill, instead of being resigned to Australian Motor Racing Series meetings, which aren't run by CAMS.

“TA2 is an exciting and emerging class with a strong passionate group of competitors, and we’re looking forward to working with them to explore further opportunities,” said ARG boss Matt Braid.

“We feel that TA2 can benefit from higher-profile events as well as leveraging the infrastructure that ARG has in place, while maintaining the character that the category has already established and also provide a great 'V8 Modern Muscle Car' addition to supplement our TCR and TCM categories for an even better overall fan experience.”

A final decision will be made in just over a week.