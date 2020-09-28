Sonoma Raceway opens campgrounds for wildfire evacuees

The raceway, which holds NASCAR Cup Series and NHRA events, and from 2005-’18 held IndyCar races, is equipped to handle up to 2000 campers during its major event weekends, and is now being made available for tent and RV campers in need of temporary shelter.

The 50 Acres campground is located directly across from the raceway on Highway 121 and has not been affected by the fires. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed during evacuation shelter procedures, including mandatory face coverings and social distancing.

Evacuees seeking RV or tent camping at Sonoma Raceway should enter the campground at Gate 6 on Highway 121, a quarter-mile north of Hwy 37.

The raceway will team up with United Site Services to offer basic services to campers during their stay. RV water and sewage service will also be available for purchase. The campground is dry with no hookups; open-flame, open-pit campfires and charcoal barbecues are prohibited. Donations from the general public are not being accepted at this time.

Information can be obtained by calling 1-800-870-7223 or by emailing sonomaraceway@sonomaraceway.com.