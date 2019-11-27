Top events
Sky Sports F1 to broadcast Autosport Awards 2019

Nov 27, 2019, 2:00 PM

The annual end of season Autosport Awards, dubbed the ‘Greatest Night in Motorsport’, will be broadcast on Sky Sports F1, bringing motorsport fans onto the red carpet and into the heart of the event.

With stars from throughout the motorsport community descending on Park Lane’s Grosvenor House Hotel, Sky Sports F1 will have exclusive access to a host of stars during a broadcast on 9th December 2019.

As a time-honoured fixture in the sport’s calendar, the Autosport Awards celebrate the successes of the recently concluded motor racing season. With both the achievements of established drivers and the industry’s leaders recognised, as well as shining a light on Britain’s future stars, the event takes pride of place as a must-attend event.

Toto Wolff receives a John Bolster Award.

Toto Wolff receives a John Bolster Award.

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

One of the highlights of the evening will be the awarding of the Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award, now sponsored by Aston Martin, which brings with it a £200,000 prize and a test drive in a Red Bull F1 car. This prestigious award has launched the careers of F1 legends like David Coulthard and Jenson Button and counts breakthrough F1 stars Lando Norris and George Russell among recent winners.

Over more than 30 years, the event has hosted motor racing's biggest characters and most famous names, including Ayrton Senna, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso and Sir Stirling Moss. Guests from outside of the motorsport world have included Hollywood stars Chris Hemsworth, Ron Howard, Ashley Judd and sports stars such as Sir Chris Hoy and Mark Cavendish.

Dating back to 1982, the 2019 awards will see a host of stars from F1, MotoGP, WRC and Formula E vying for publicly decided awards including:

  • International Racing Driver of the Year, Presented by Pirelli
  • Rider of the Year, presented by Tata Communications
  • British Competition Driver of the Year
  • Rally Driver of the Year
  • Racing Car of the Year, presented by Pirelli
  • National Driver of the Year
  • Moment of the Year, presented by Marelli
  • Rally Car of the Year
  • Rookie of the Year, presented by Richard Mille

Fans can cast their votes until 23:00 on 30th November 2019 via https://awardsvoting.autosport.com/

James Allen, Motorsport Network President, said: “The Autosport Awards has been the go-to place to celebrate the year’s achievements for the motorsport community for 36 years. As we look forward to celebrating 70 years of Autosport being at the centre of motorsport, more people than ever are engaging with our news, analysis and opinion. We’re looking forward to discovering the identity of the latest Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver and to celebrating the successes of a host of stars alongside Sky Sports F1, colleagues from within the industry and past and future champions.”

Scott Young, Head of Sky Sports F1 said: “There’s a lot to celebrate across the motorsport world and we’re delighted to be showing the Autosport Awards on Sky Sports. It’s been a record season for Sky Sports F1 with our viewers tuning in for a thrilling season, and we look forward to looking back on the key stories from across the whole sport and recognising the achievements in the industry.”

2020 will see Autosport celebrate its 70th anniversary with Autosport International visualising the future of motor sport through the #Autosport2090 campaign. Through Autosport.com, Autosport Plus, Autosport International and the Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, Motorsport Network is actively investing in and developing the brand to ensure it can not only remain as the ‘bible on motor sport’ but reach new audiences.

Rookie of the Year winner Charles Leclerc on stage

Rookie of the Year winner Charles Leclerc on stage

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

