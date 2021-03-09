Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
39 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
16 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
14 Mar
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
52 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
95 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
General / Breaking news

ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event

The Race of Champions has announced its first competition vehicles for ROC Sweden, taking the covers off the all-electric RX2e rallycross car and an updated Supercar Lites car powered by fossil-free fuel.

Developed by QEV Technologies and Olsbergs MSE, the RX2e car will be part of the new-for-2021 FIA RX2e Championship, which will join six FIA World Rallycross Championship rounds.

The cars will also be part of ROC's first-ever edition on snow and ice, which is set to take place in early 2022 in Pite Havsbad, Sweden.

Powered by two electric motors, which generate 335bhp and up to 510 Nm torque connected to a 30kWh battery, the RX2e car accelerates from 0-100km/h in less than 3.3 seconds.

That allows the car to bridge the performance gap between the current Supercars and Supercar Lites.

"From what we have seen during the first tests, this brand-new electric rallycross car has very impressive overall performance," said ROC President Fredrik Johnsson.

"I'm confident that the many star drivers will love pushing the RX2e to its limits as they compete head-to-head to prove that they are the fastest at the first Race of Champions on Snow & Ice."

After testing the RX2e on ROC Sweden's layout, drawn on the ice of the frozen Baltic Sea, Olsbergs MSE driver Kevin Eriksson praised the driveability of the new car.

"In a Supercar, although you have a lot of power, you can find yourself in the wrong gear sometimes or the revs might be too low which causes a slight delay," Eriksson explained. "In this car, the torque and power are always right there."

In addition to the RX2e, an updated version of the Supercar Lites car will now be powered by a 105 octane fossil-free fuel, developed by Olsbergs MSE and P1 Performance Fuels.

RX2e electric rallycross car in Race Of Champions livery

RX2e electric rallycross car in Race Of Champions livery

Photo by: Race of Champions

The updated powerplant takes the Supercar Lites from 0-100km/h in 3.85-4.10 seconds depending on grip levels.

The move to electric and sustainable energy forms an integral part of ROC's new format.

"We have changed the formula before and it was time to innovate the format once again." Johnson added.

"As a key commitment for this next era, ROC's race equipment along with all event operations are striving for excellence in sustainability.

"The areas of focus include carbon reduction; waste management; and full community engagement with gender equality being paramount."

ROC already announced Le Mans legend Kristensen and triple World Rallycross champion Kristoffersson will team up again for Team Nordic after clinching the ROC Nations Cup trophy at ROC Mexico.

WRX and WRX champion Petter Solberg and rally prodigy Oliver Solberg will form a father-and-son duo for Team Norway, with many more stars from motorsports yet to be announced.

The organisers are planning for spectators to attend the event in early 2022 but have a contingency plan in place to comply with any potential COVID restrictions.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Previous article

Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Load comments

About this article

Series General

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked

1h
2
IndyCar

Power was turned down by Ganassi

18h
3
Formula 1

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

4h
4
World Superbike

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

2h
5
Formula 1

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

2h
Latest news
ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event
Misc

ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event

23m
Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Misc

Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Feb 25, 2021
Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Misc

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Feb 23, 2021
Club motorsport to restart in England next month
Misc

Club motorsport to restart in England next month

Feb 23, 2021
Faye Ho: British Superbikes' only female team owner on women in racing
Misc

Faye Ho: British Superbikes' only female team owner on women in racing

Feb 16, 2021
Latest videos
ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e 01:46
General
1h

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

How to Launch a D2C Platform 17:43
General
Jan 22, 2021

How to Launch a D2C Platform

ROC: Snow & Ice 01:15
General
Jan 21, 2021

ROC: Snow & Ice

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019
The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance Prime

The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance

Today, the HANS device is commonplace in motorsport, but it wasn't initially greeted with open arms. This is the story of a major safety breakthrough and the man whose invention has saved countless lives.

General
Feb 10, 2019
Motorsport's greatest imposters Prime

Motorsport's greatest imposters

There are many tightly enforced rules in motorsport – some complex, some simple, but there have been a few extraordinary instances of teams and drivers bending the rules and getting away with it

General
Dec 26, 2018

Trending Today

Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault: Engine freeze allows 2023 ideas to be fast-tracked

Power was turned down by Ganassi
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Power was turned down by Ganassi

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Nothing to prove to critics who wrote me off

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar reduces road course events to two days

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel's driving style not as extreme as Perez - Aston Martin

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc spent more time than ever at Ferrari in F1 2021 build-up

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

World Superbike postpones Estoril opener, adds new track

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The aero uncertainty facing F1 teams ahead of testing

Latest news

ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event
Video Inside
Misc General / Breaking news

ROC adds electric RX2e car to 2022 Sweden event

Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Jaguar bring fans inside Formula E with dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Club motorsport to restart in England next month
Misc General / Breaking news

Club motorsport to restart in England next month

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.