Rebecca Clancy named Editor-in-Chief Autosport

London, April 17, 2024 – Rebecca Clancy has been named Editor-in-Chief, Autosport, it was announced today by Mike Spinelli, Head of Content, Motorsport Network.

Her appointment is effective 29 April. Autosport is the world's most influential source for racing news and analysis.

A lifelong sports fan, Clancy joins Autosport from The Times where she was the Motor Racing Correspondent for the past seven years. Additionally, Clancy covered other sports including rugby, athletics and tennis.

Before joining the sports team, she worked on the news and business desk. Prior to joining The Times, Clancy was at The Telegraph and The Financial Times' investment magazine.

Rebecca Clancy has been named Editor-in-Chief, Autosport Photo by: Autosport

“I’m excited to welcome Rebecca to Autosport,” says Spinelli. “Her from-the-paddock storytelling expertise, deep knowledge of F1, and passion for motorsports informs an energizing vision for this celebrated brand. I can’t wait to see how she leads Autosport into its 75th anniversary next year and beyond.”

In addition, leading F1 journalist Ben Hunt will be joining Autosport, effective 4 June. Hunt has worked in motorsport for over 12 years, most recently at The Sun where he was an F1 correspondent and motorsport columnist.

He is the author of Growing Wings: The Inside Story of Red Bull Racing (2024) and Lando Norris: A biography (2023). In a 23-year career in sports journalism, he has previously reported on Premier League football, Ashes cricket tests, snooker championships and Ryder Cups.

Rebecca and Ben co-host the F1 podcast Inside the Piranha Club and will continue this in their new roles at Autosport.

"I'm honored to lead this esteemed motorsport brand into this new era,” Clancy said. “Together, with our team of dedicated journalists and content creators, we'll push boundaries, and ignite the passion of fans worldwide.”

With nearly 75 years of authority, Autosport has unparalleled access to the growing global racing world. The brand reaches over two million superfans and covers the inner narratives, technicalities and business of the global racing world.