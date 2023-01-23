Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania
General / Race of Champions 2023 News

Race of Champions 2023 line-up complete as Ekstrom joins Team Sweden

Mattias Ekstrom has completed the 2023 Race of Champions driver line-up as he joins Team Sweden at his home event.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Race of Champions 2023 line-up complete as Ekstrom joins Team Sweden
Listen to this article

The two-time DTM champion, one-time World Rallycross champion and FIA eTouring World Cup winner recently competed at the Dakar Rally for Audi, taking 14th place as the German manufacturer’s leading finisher, and will now swap sand for snow and ice at this year’s Race of Champions held at Pite Havsbad on 28-29 January.

Ekstrom, a three-time Race of Champions winner, will compete for outright honours and aim to equal the all-time wins record currently shared by Sebastien Loeb and Didier Auriol. The 44-year-old will also team up with Johan Kristoffersson to form Team Sweden in the nations’ event.

“The Race of Champions has meant a lot to me over the years – especially being able to win it in Paris, London and Beijing. It was also great to be able to show my Audi A4 DTM with some demo laps down the years,” Ekstrom said.

“Now I’m really looking forward to lapping in the classic Audi S1, especially as we are in Sweden. It’s fantastic that Stephane Peterhansel will lap in our Audi RS Q e-tron Dakar car too.

“The car has only rarely been seen in Europe as we usually run in the desert in Saudi Arabia and Morocco. So it will be great for the fans to come close and realise what it's all about.

“Other than that I’m looking forward to Pite Havsbad, a proper Swedish winter, and a lot of fans. Now it will be great to go there, join forces with Johan Kristoffersson for Team Sweden and try to claim another big trophy.”

Mattias Ekström, RX Supercar Lites

Mattias Ekström, RX Supercar Lites

Photo by: Race of Champions

Ekstrom is the final name added to this year’s Race of Champion driver line-up which is headlined by four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel who will compete in his first event since retiring from grand prix racing.

Loeb is reigning champion in the individual event, while Team Norway's Petter and Oliver Solberg partner up to defend their teams’ title.

Full 2023 Race of Champions line-up:

Team Sweden: Mattias Ekstrom and Johan Kristoffersson

Team France: Sebastien Loeb and Adrien Tambay

Team Great Britain: David Coulthard and Jamie Chadwick

Team Germany: Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher

Team USA: Travis Pastrana and Tanner Foust

Team Finland: Valtteri Bottas and Mika Hakkinen

Team Nordic: Tom Kristensen and Felix Rosenqvist

Team All Stars’: Felipe Drugovich and Thierry Neuville

Team Norway: Petter and Oliver Solberg

shares
comments
Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania
Previous article

Cancelled event prompts questions in Tasmania
Haydn Cobb More from
Haydn Cobb
Loeb to defend Race of Champions crown
General

Loeb to defend Race of Champions crown

Mercedes reveals launch date for 2023 F1 car, the W14
Formula 1

Mercedes reveals launch date for 2023 F1 car, the W14

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime
Formula Regional European Championship

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Latest news

Kiwi Audi joins Bathurst 12 Hour field
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

Kiwi Audi joins Bathurst 12 Hour field

New Zealand squad International Motorsport will field a Silver Cup entry in the Bathurst 12 Hour early next month.

Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list
IMSA IMSA

Full 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona entry list

The 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will feature a capacity 61-car grid, giving the legendary Florida classic its highest car count since 2014. Read on to see all the teams entered for the event and confirmed drivers so far.

Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars
IMSA IMSA

Wright on defending Rolex 24 honors, expansion to two cars

Wright Motorsports enters the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona defending its GTD win from 2022, but has doubled in strength to run two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs.

Lowndes, Goddard to race Triple Eight Supercars wildcard
Supercars Supercars

Lowndes, Goddard to race Triple Eight Supercars wildcard

Zane Goddard will join Bathurst 1000 legend Craig Lowndes in Triple Eight's Supercars endurance wildcard entry this year.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.