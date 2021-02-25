Top events
General / Motorsport.com news

Porsche launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

By:

Ahead of the new 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship season starting in Saudi Arabia this week, Porsche has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv.

shares
comments

The new channel is now live on Motorsport.tv, Motorsport Network’s digital OTT platform devoted to racing and automotive videos, and will give fans a fascinating insight into the Porsche Formula E team operation in addition to showcasing its customer GT racing programs.

Porsche has a glittering track record across the board in motorsport: Formula 1, endurance road races, the Dakar Rally, and most notably in the world sportscar championship.

Porsche has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv ahead of the new 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship season starting in Saudi Arabia this week.

Porsche has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv ahead of the new 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship season starting in Saudi Arabia this week.

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

The manufacturer, which is a record 19-time winner of the Le Mans 24 Hours, is now seeking to add the Formula E teams’ championship title to that stellar roll call.

Ahead of its second season in the electric series, Porsche has recruited ex-grand Prix driver Pascal Wehrlein to partner the evergreen Andre Lotterer as the team looks to build on a solid debut campaign in 2019-20.

Although minor tweaks have been made to the Riyadh Street Circuit ahead of the two-night races this week (26-27 February), Porsche returns to the Diriyah E-Prix having scored an impressive second-place finish on its very first race in Formula E at the venue last season.

Porsche has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv ahead of the new 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship season starting in Saudi Arabia this week.

Porsche has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv ahead of the new 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship season starting in Saudi Arabia this week.

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

In addition, Lotterer won the team its maiden Formula E pole position at Mexico City and racked up a further six top-10 finishes as he led the way for the sportscar manufacturer.

Over the off-season, the all-electric Porsche Taycan road car has been gaining plaudits in the automotive press, while the Formula E team has been developing a bespoke new powertrain ready for the first race.

Combined with the signing of Wehrlein and additions to its team staff, Porsche head of FE operations Amiel Lindesay has set targets to “win races and contend for the championship”.

As the team bids to achieve this feat, Porsche’s new channel on Motorsport.tv will give fans exclusive access to what goes on behind the scenes in the Formula E paddock.

Motorsport Network’s monthly global audience of 56 million racing fans will also gain an insight into the nascent Porsche LMDh program as preparations for a 2023 return to topflight sportscar racing come together.

The launch of the new channel will also enable Porsche to make the most of Motorsport Network’s global distribution and production platform - Motorsport Studios - to create bespoke content.

Porsche has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv ahead of the new 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship season starting in Saudi Arabia this week.

Porsche has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv ahead of the new 2021 FIA Formula E World Championship season starting in Saudi Arabia this week.

Photo by: Motorsport.tv

Motorsport Studios also houses Motorsport Network’s extensive archive of multi-media content, including over 26 million images from the history of motorsport, which Porsche will also have access to.

Meanwhile, Motorsport Network will support Porsche through content creation and distribution to position them ahead of the competition and showcase the marque and its successful customer GT racing programs.

About this article

Series General
Author Motorsport.tv

