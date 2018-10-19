Petersen to host Legends of LA exhibition and Parnelli Jones tribute

The 1963 Indy 500 winner, who several experts regard as one of the greatest and most versatile racers of all time and who should have scored at least four Indy victories in the 1960s, will be in attendance for a sitdown interview for the VIP Exhibition on Nov. 8th.

The Legends of Los Angeles exhibition will pay tribute to Southern California racecar builders, with a display of 11 cars constructed around the LA area. Among those honored include:

Harry Miller, whose cars and engines were numerically and statistically dominant at Indy in the 1920s and early ’30s;

Fred Offenhauser, who was LA-born and bred, and whose engines scored 24 Indy 500 wins;

Frank Kurtis, whose cars won five Indy 500s and created the most dominant midget cars;

Max Balchowsky, who became an expert on making hybrid (in the original sense) racecars by dropping huge engines into unlikely chassis. He raced the famous Buick V8-powered ‘Old Yeller’ Morgensen Special that could match and beat ‘regular’ sportscars from Ferrari and Maserati, and his LA raceshop also upgraded cars for film stunt work, including the Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger in Bullitt and the Dodge Challenger in Vanishing Point.

The exhibition at the Petersen, located on Wilshire Blvd, LA, will also feature artifacts and a dramatic 180-degree panoramic video. Legends of Los Angeles will explore the stories of the region’s racing cars, builders and tracks.

The reception on Nov. 8th will include a video presentation about Parnelli Jones and his achievements and a guided presentation of the vehicles in the exhibit. The evening will end with an auction featuring signed Parnelli Jones memorabilia.

Tickets can be ordered here.