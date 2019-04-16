SRO pledges €50,000 to Notre-Dame reconstruction

The world's leading organiser of GT racing, whose global portfolio of championships includes the Blancpain GT Series and the GT World Challenge America, has joined a growing list of contributors to the renovation fund with a pledge equivalent to $56,000.

SRO founder Stephane Ratel, who was brought up in Paris, said: "Like so many others at SRO across the various continents where we operate, I was deeply affected by the fire at Notre-Dame de Paris.

"In agreement with everyone in the company, I wanted to do something to be a part of the reconstruction, which is why we have decided to make a donation through SRO Paris.

“While SRO is a global company with its main office located in London, France will always be our second home and Notre-Dame is a building of tremendous significance to Paris."

Other contributors include the three richest families in France, including Bettencourt Meyers family that controls the L'Oreal cosmetics company.

The fund to restore Notre-Dame had already topped €600 million ($677m) by Tuesday afternoon.

French President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Monday night, even before the fire had been fully extinguished, that the Gothic cathedral would be rebuilt.