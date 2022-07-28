Motorsport.tv guide: What's on this weekend?

Listen to this article

Motorsport.tv has been collecting exciting races in many parts of the world under one roof for a long time and is trying to present them to its followers in the best possible way. Motorsport.tv has the most live racing available under one roof, both free and premium, including WEC, SUPER GT, Super Formula, British Superbike and hundreds more.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of July 28-31, with over 75 hours of available livestreams.

GT World Challenge Europe - 24 Hours of Spa

The excitement in the GT World Challenge Europe series will continue with the Spa 24-Hour race this weekend. Rainy weather forecasts are made for the Spa 24 Hours, which is considered one of the most exciting and entertaining races of the year. It will definitely be an exciting race!

Pre-Qualifying: (28 July) - 16:10 CET - 15:10 BST - 10:10 EST

(28 July) - Qualifying: (28 July) - 20:30 CET - 19:30 BST - 14:30 EST

(28 July) - Warmup & Superpole: (29 July) - 18:20 CET - 17:20 BST - 12:20 EST

(29 July) - Race: (30 July) - 16:15 CET - 15:15 BST - 10:15 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

Stock Car Pro Series - Interlagos

Off the heels of one of the most dramatic races of all time at Velopark, the Stock Car Pro Series returns to Interlagos, where the racing is always exciting.

Qualifying : (30 July) - 18:05 CET - 17:05 BST - 12:05 EST

: (30 July) - Race 1-2: (31 July) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

Formula Regional European Championship - Spa Francorchamps

The battle for the championship in the Formula Regional European Championship is getting hotter and hotter. Sebastian Montoya, the son of Juan Pablo Montoya, also takes part in the championship, where Dino Beganovic leads.

WSK Euro Series - Sarno

Young drivers, wheel-to-wheel battles and endless excitement! All this is present at the WSK Euro Series, which will be held this weekend.

Round 2: (31 July) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST

GT4 European Series - Spa Francorchamps

[15:36] Rainier Ehrhardt The GT4 European Series heads into the final part of the season. In a series that has seen exciting battles almost every weekend so far, the next stop is the legendary Spa Francorchamps.

Qualifying : (29 July) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

: (29 July) - Race 1 : (29 July) - 19:50 CET - 18:50 BST - 13:50 EST

: (29 July) - Race 2: (30 July) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST

Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe - Spa Francorchamps

The fourth round of the season in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe, with drivers including former MotoGP star Dani Pedrosa, will be held this weekend at the formidable Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Race 1 : (29 July) - 14:37 CET - 13:37 BST - 08:37 EST

: (29 July) - Race 2: (30 July) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST

D1NZ - Baypark

The D1NZ series returns to action at Baypark, where fans are assured a fantastic battle for the crown.

Grand Finale: (30 July) - 04:50 CET - 03:50 BST - 22:50 EST

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Zhuzhou

Good news for those who follow Porsche racing: Zhuzhou will host the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia race this weekend.

Round 1 : (30 July) - 09 :30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST

: (30 July) - 09 Round 2: (31 July) - 0 5:05 CET - 04:05 BST - 23:05 EST

IAME Euro Series - Castelletto

Get ready to watch the stars of the future in the ultra competitive IAME Euro Series. The event will be held this weekend at the highly technical circuit in Castelletto, Italy.

Saturday : (30 July) - 09 :35 CET - 08:35 BST - 03:35 EST

: (30 July) - 09 Sunday: (31 (July) - 10 :15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST