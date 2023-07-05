Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 8-9 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Stock Car Pro Series - Interlagos

Prepare yourself for a spectacular display of speed, skill, and fierce competition as Stock Car Pro Series returns to legendary Interlagos circuit! With international racing stars such as Rubens Barrichello, Felipe Massa, Ricardo Zonta and more, don't miss the thrilling spectacle, live and exclusive on Motorsport.tv!

Qualifying : (8 July) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST

: (8 July) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST Race 1-2: (9 July) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

Sodi W Finals - Slovakia Ring

Gear up for the ultimate karting showdown at the Sodi W Finals! Witness the intensity and thrill of kart racing as the top drivers from around the world go head-to-head on the track. Catch all the excitement live on Motorsport.tv!

24H Series - 12H Estoril

The historic Portuguese circuit hosts round 6 of the 24H Series, as the most exciting GT endurance racing returns, live and free on Motorsport.tv!

6 Hour Qualifying Race : (7 July) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST

: (7 July) - 16:00 CET - 15:00 BST - 10:00 EST Race: (8 July) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

Nurburgring Endurance Series - Round 5

Experience the excitement of the 5th round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series! Held at the legendary Nurburgring circuit, this race is set to deliver heart-pounding action and fierce competition.

Race: (8 July) - 08:15 CET - 07:15 BST - 02:15 EST

Euro4 - Mugello

Prepare to be captivated by the exhilarating Italian Euro4 races at the renowned Mugello Circuit! Nestled in the picturesque Tuscan landscape, this event brings together a talented lineup of young drivers ready to leave their mark on the track.Tune in to Motorsport.tv for live coverage!

Race 1 : (8 July) - 14:45 CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST

: (8 July) - 14:45 CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST Race 2 : (9 July) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

: (9 July) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST Race 3: (9 July) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST