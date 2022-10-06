Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 October weekend?
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 7-9 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv, which broadcasts numerous races live on the web, smart TV and mobile apps every weekend, continues with the DTM, GT World Challenge America, Nurburgring Endurance Series and Le Mans Virtual Series, where the championship battles are reaching their high point in 2022. Motorsport.tv remains the best place to catch the most live racing, with over 12 racing series broadcast free over the weekend.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Listen to this article

This weekend's action kicks off with races in the BMW M2 Cup and GT World Challenge America, while on Saturday and Sunday there will be important races from early in the morning and going non-stop until Sunday evening. 

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 7-9 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Nürburgring Endurance Series

The Saturday race at the Green Hell is slated to have an added point of interest as the 992-gen Porsche 911 GT3 R will make its race debut at round seven of the Nürburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

  • Race: (8 October) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

 

Le Mans Virtual - 4 Hours of Monza

After a thrilling race in Bahrain, Le Mans Virtual's next stop will be the temple of speed. Organised by Motorsport Network, the series will provide a pleasant weekend especially for those who are interested in esports.

  • Qualifying: (7 October) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST
  • Race: (8 October) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST

 

DTM - Hockenheimring

The curtain closes on the DTM this weekend. A season of ups and downs for the drivers will come to an end at the Hockenheimring, with 10 drivers still in with a chance of winning the championship. Do you think anyone can dethrone Sheldon van der Linde? We'll find out on Motorsport.tv this weekend. Available in select markets.

  • Qualifying 1: (8 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST
  • Race 1: (8 October) - 13:15CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST
  • Qualifying 2: (9 October) - 10:05 CET - 09:05 BST - 08:05 EST
  • Race 2: (9 October) - 13:15CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST

*Broadcast is available in the following countries: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Switzerland

  • Trophy Race 1: (8 October) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST
  • Trophy Race 2: (9 October) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST

 

Italian Formula 4 Championship - Monza

With Kimi Antonelli putting in a dominant performance, the Italian Formula 4 Championship heads to Monza this weekend.

  • Race 1:  (8 October) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST
  • Race 2:  (9 October) - 09:05 CET - 08:05 BST - 03:05 EST
  • Race 3:  (9 October) - 17:05 CET - 16:05 BST - 11:05 EST

 

FIM X-Trial - Andorra La Vella

The world's most prestigious motorcycle trials tournament organised by the FIM will be in Andorra La Vella this weekend. Available for premium subscribers.

  • Race: (8 October) - 19:30 CET - 18:30 BST - 13:30 EST

 

 

Ferrari Challenge Europe -  Mugello

Mugello will host the penultimate race of the season as Ferrari Challenge Europe returns to home soil following races in other countries.

*Non-broadcast countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, San Marino, Sweden, Vatican, UK, Ireland

 

BMW M2 Cup - Hockenheimring

The 2022 BMW Cup season, home of some of the best wheel-to-wheel battles this year, concludes with the Hockenheimring race. In the last race, the Red Bull Ring, the winners were not decided until the last lap.

  • Additional Race: (7 October) - 14:10 CET - 13:10 BST - 08:10 EST
  • Race 1: (8 October) - 11:50 CET - 10:50 BST - 05:50 EST
  • Race 2: (9 October) - 10:40 CET - 09:40 BST - 04:40 EST

 

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - Zolder

With Chevrolet dominating the series, winning seven of the eight races this year, the next race will be hosted by Zolder and NASCAR fans can keep an eye on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (8 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00  EST
  • PRO Race 1: (8 October) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST
  • Race 1: (8 October) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST
  • Race 2: (9 October) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
  • PRO Race 2: (9 October) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

 

Porsche Cup Brasil - Goiania

The last race, at Termas de Rio Hondo, saw some of the great wheel-to-wheel battles of the season and some dramatic moments. After a few weeks' break, the season resumes at Goiania.

  • Qualifying: (8 October) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST
  • Race 1: (8 October) - 18:50 CET - 17:50 BST - 12:50 EST
  • Race 2: (9 October) - 17.40 CET - 16:40 BST - 11:40 EST

 

GT World Challenge America - Indianapolis

The GT World Challenge America season, which has been dominated by K-Pax Racing Lamborghini drivers, will continue with this weekend's Indianapolis race. With only one race this weekend, where 50 points will be awarded to the winner, it remains to be seen how the drivers will adapt to the different format.

  • Qualifying(7 October) - 19:50 CET - 18:50 BST - 13:50 EST
  • Race: (8 October) - 16:30 CET - 15:30 BST - 10:30 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

GT America - Indianapolis

The series includes Ferrari, Audi, Porsche, Toyota, Toyota, Mercedes, Ginetta and BMW, with GT2, GT3 and GT4 classes, and the season ends at Indianapolis. If you like a crowded grid, don't miss this series!

  • Race 1: (7 October) - 21:45 CET - 20:45 BST - 15:45 EST
  • Race 2: (9 October) - 14:50 CET - 13:50 BST - 08:50 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

TC America - Indianapolis

BMW M2s, Honda Civic Type Rs, and Mini Cooper JCWs! With the season coming to an end this weekend at Indianapolis, the series features a wide variety of cars and some very exciting racing.

  • Race 1: (7 October) - 18:50 CET - 17:50 BST - 12:50 EST
  • Race 2: (9 October) - 15:50 CET - 14:50 BST - 09:50 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

GT4 America - Indianapolis

If you're a fan of the BMW M4 GT4, or if you love the Mercedes-AMG GT4, or if you enjoy seeing the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 on the track, we welcome you to GT4 America.

  • Race 1: (8 October) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST
  • Race 2: (9 October) - 17:50 CET - 16:50 - 10:50 EST

*Not available in: USA

 

