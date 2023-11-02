Subscribe
General
Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?

This weekend on Motorsport.tv will be extra special as the SUPER GT season comes to a close with a three-way battle for the GT500 championship lead comes to a head, live from Motegi, Japan. Plus, the wildly popular indoor FIM X-Trial series heads to Madrid for an evening event, exclusively live on Motorsport.tv. Additionally, the Highlands 6 Hour Enduro promises thrilling action and the WSK Euro Series takes place at Sarno. Catch these events live as well as much more racing content, only on Motorsport.tv.

Kemal Şengül
Author Kemal Şengül
Co-author Rainier Ehrhardt
Updated
i-FkqPP6P-X3

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 4-5 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Motegi 

The 2023 SUPER GT is gearing up for its grand finale, the "MOTEGI GT 300km RACE GRAND FINAL," set for November 4th (Sat) and 5th (Sun) at Mobility Resort Motegi in Tochigi Prefecture. The focus is on the championship showdown, with contenders in both the GT500 and GT300 classes battling for the title. The final race promises an unpredictable and intense competition, potentially witnessing unexpected come-from-behind victories as seen in past years. This event will mark the last race of the season, creating a memorable spectacle as many drivers, cars, and tires make their final appearances including the final outing for the famous Honda NSX-GT - to be replaced by the Civic R-GT from 2024. Paid subscribers can watch qualifying and the race live, only on Motorsport.tv.
  • Qualifying: (4 November) - 07:10 CET - 06:10 BST - 01:10 EST
  • Race: (5 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST

*Not available in: Japan

FIM X-Trial - Madrid

The FIM X-Trial is set to take place in Madrid this weekend at the Madrid Arena, the home country of legendary 33-time Trial champion Toni Bou, who leads the 2023 title fight. The event will be exclusively livestreamed on Motorsport.tv for paid subscribers.
  • Race: (4 November) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST

Highlands 6 Hour Enduro 

Highlands is celebrating its 10th Birthday with the inaugural 6 Hour Enduro event on November 4th-5th, 2023. This event will deliver the signature Highlands experience: excellent organization, thrilling racing, welcoming staff, and an atmosphere packed with excitement and competition, along with various activities such as the Le Mans start, Top Ten shootouts, and grid walks, promising plenty of surprises. The event includes multiple racing categories such as the 6 Hour Enduro featuring the best GT3, GT4, and Open Class cars, as well as supporting races such as Aussie Racing Cars, Central Muscle Cars, and the 1 Hour Enduro. The 6 Hour Endurance Race takes place on Sunday and will be live-streamed on Motorsport.tv.

  • Saturday: (4 November) - 01:30 CET - 00:30 BST - 19:30 EST
  • Sunday: (4 November) - 21:30 CET - 20:30 BST - 15:30 EST

WSK Euro Series - Sarno

The second and final round of the WSK Euro Series 2023 is set to unfold at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno from November 1st to 5th. The competition will feature categories such as MINI, OKJ, OK, OK-N, and OK-NJ, culminating in the championship titles following the first round held at Franciacorta on September 3rd. The championship's second round will offer increased points for competitors, presenting a total of 153 points for the winner across heats, pre-finals, and finals, setting the stage for a wide-open category title battle. The Pre-finals and Finals on Sunday, November 5th, will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race: (5 November) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST
shares
comments
Previous article Motorsport Network Appoints Mike Spinelli, Travis Okulski As Group Editorial Leaders
Kemal Şengül
More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 14-15 October weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 14-15 October weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 14-15 October weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 14-15 October weekend?

Latest news

SUPER GT planning 300-mile, timed races for 2024 season

SUPER GT planning 300-mile, timed races for 2024 season

SGT Super GT

SUPER GT planning 300-mile, timed races for 2024 season SUPER GT planning 300-mile, timed races for 2024 season

Harvick: "This week was a little more difficult" before final Cup race

Harvick: "This week was a little more difficult" before final Cup race

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Harvick: "This week was a little more difficult" before final Cup race Harvick: "This week was a little more difficult" before final Cup race

Busch tops Cup practice before incident; Blaney leads title contenders

Busch tops Cup practice before incident; Blaney leads title contenders

NAS NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II

Busch tops Cup practice before incident; Blaney leads title contenders Busch tops Cup practice before incident; Blaney leads title contenders

Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

F1 Formula 1
Brazilian GP

Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Prime
Prime
Le Mans

Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe