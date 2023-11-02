Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 November weekend?
This weekend on Motorsport.tv will be extra special as the SUPER GT season comes to a close with a three-way battle for the GT500 championship lead comes to a head, live from Motegi, Japan. Plus, the wildly popular indoor FIM X-Trial series heads to Madrid for an evening event, exclusively live on Motorsport.tv. Additionally, the Highlands 6 Hour Enduro promises thrilling action and the WSK Euro Series takes place at Sarno. Catch these events live as well as much more racing content, only on Motorsport.tv.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 4-5 November. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
SUPER GT - Motegi
- Qualifying: (4 November) - 07:10 CET - 06:10 BST - 01:10 EST
- Race: (5 November) - 05:45 CET - 04:45 BST - 23:45 EST
*Not available in: Japan
FIM X-Trial - Madrid
- Race: (4 November) - 21:00 CET - 20:00 BST - 15:00 EST
Highlands 6 Hour Enduro
Highlands is celebrating its 10th Birthday with the inaugural 6 Hour Enduro event on November 4th-5th, 2023. This event will deliver the signature Highlands experience: excellent organization, thrilling racing, welcoming staff, and an atmosphere packed with excitement and competition, along with various activities such as the Le Mans start, Top Ten shootouts, and grid walks, promising plenty of surprises. The event includes multiple racing categories such as the 6 Hour Enduro featuring the best GT3, GT4, and Open Class cars, as well as supporting races such as Aussie Racing Cars, Central Muscle Cars, and the 1 Hour Enduro. The 6 Hour Endurance Race takes place on Sunday and will be live-streamed on Motorsport.tv.
- Saturday: (4 November) - 01:30 CET - 00:30 BST - 19:30 EST
- Sunday: (4 November) - 21:30 CET - 20:30 BST - 15:30 EST
WSK Euro Series - Sarno
The second and final round of the WSK Euro Series 2023 is set to unfold at the International Circuit Napoli in Sarno from November 1st to 5th. The competition will feature categories such as MINI, OKJ, OK, OK-N, and OK-NJ, culminating in the championship titles following the first round held at Franciacorta on September 3rd. The championship's second round will offer increased points for competitors, presenting a total of 153 points for the winner across heats, pre-finals, and finals, setting the stage for a wide-open category title battle. The Pre-finals and Finals on Sunday, November 5th, will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.
- Race: (5 November) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST
Latest news
SUPER GT planning 300-mile, timed races for 2024 season
SUPER GT planning 300-mile, timed races for 2024 season SUPER GT planning 300-mile, timed races for 2024 season
Harvick: "This week was a little more difficult" before final Cup race
Harvick: "This week was a little more difficult" before final Cup race Harvick: "This week was a little more difficult" before final Cup race
Busch tops Cup practice before incident; Blaney leads title contenders
Busch tops Cup practice before incident; Blaney leads title contenders Busch tops Cup practice before incident; Blaney leads title contenders
Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole Revised 2023 Brazilian GP F1 qualifying results: Verstappen on pole
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport Inside Toyota’s alternative path to the future of motorsport
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.