Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 February weekend?
A unique weekend awaits for both two-wheel and four-wheel fans. While the FIM X-Trial starts this weekend, the third leg of the FIM SuperEnduro will be held in Hungary. These races and the highly anticipated Le Touquet Enduropale, Bathurst 12 Hours, one of the most important GT races, and Formula Regional Oceania Championship will be on Motorsport.tv this weekend.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 4-5 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
Bathurst 12 Hour
The most anticipated race of the year in Australia is here! Valentino Rossi, Raffaele Marciello, Maro Engel, Sheldon Van der Linde, Augusto Farfus, Nicky Catsburg and many more will be part of this exciting 12-hour race.
- Qualifying: (4 February) - 02:30 CET - 01:30 BST - 20:30 EST
- Race: (4 February) - 19:30 CET - 18:30 BST - 13:30 EST
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
Le Touquet Enduropale
The legendary Touquet Enduropale, the toughest and most thrilling beach bike enduro on earth will be live on Motorsport.tv. Don't miss the full three-hour race across the famed beach of northern France! Only available to Motorsport.tv subscribers.
- Race: (4 February) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST
FIM SuperEnduro - Hungary
The third race in the FIM SuperEnduro season, which started last month, will be held in Hungary. Talented riders will complete the exciting course in the smoothest and fastest possible way. Let's see what surprises await us! Only available to Motorsport.tv subscribers.
- Race: (4 February) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST
FIM X-Trial - Barcelona
The moment FIM X-Trial fans have been waiting for has arrived! The season starts this weekend in Barcelona. You can watch this event live as a Premium member.
- Race: (5 February) - 18:45 CET - 17:45 BST - 12:45 EST
Formula Regional Oceania Championship - Hampton Downs
After a chaotic race last week, the next stop for the Formula Regional Oceania Championship will be Hampton Downs and the 67th running of the famed New Zealand GP. The weather forecast promises rain again, so anything can and will happen!
- Qualifying 1: (3 February) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST
- Race 1: (4 February) - 01:00 CET - 00:00 BST - 19:00 EST
- Qualifying 2: (4 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
- Race 2: (5 February) - 00:00 CET - 23:00BST - 18:00 EST
- Race 3: (5 February) - 02:00 CET - 01:00 BST - 20:00 EST
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship: Hampton Downs
The Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship resumes this weekend. All races on Saturday and Sunday will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv. You can also watch the replay if you want!
- Saturday: (3 February) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST
- Sunday: (4 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST
The broadcast links cover all sessions.
*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.
Latest news
2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions
Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions Vasseur: Friendship with Wolff no harm to Ferrari F1 ambitions
Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season
Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season Kubica, Deletraz switch to WRT for 2023 WEC season
The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins
The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins The design changes teams face as F1 launch season begins
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The stand-ins who got it right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Lola’s return isn't mere romanticism Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating best drivers of the century Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
Best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Career revival for Schumacher rival The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Can Richards become new FIA chief? Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
What football can learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.