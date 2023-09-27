Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 30 September-1 October weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 30 September-1 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

GT World Challenge Europe - Barcelona

Title glory is on the line as the 2023 Fanatec GT Europe Endurance Cup concludes at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with a record 54-car field. Akkodis ASP and ROWE Racing are battling for the Pro championship, with Akkodis ASP having the upper hand. Gold Cup and Silver Cup titles are up for grabs, and the Bronze Cup will also be decided. The races will be live-streamed on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (1 October) - 09:35 CET - 08:35 BST - 03:35 EST

: (1 October) - 09:35 CET - 08:35 BST - 03:35 EST Race: (1 October) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

FIA European Truck Racing - Jarama

The Goodyear FIA ETRC heads into its final round at Jarama, with the Driver's and Team's championships already decided. Norbert Kiss clinched his fifth title, and Révész & T Sport secured the Team's championship. But that doesn't mean there won't be an exciting weekend in Jarama!

*Not available in: Canada, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Sweden, UK, USA

GT4 European Series - Barcelona

The season finale of the GT4 European Series Powered by RAFA Racing Club at Barcelona features a grid of 43 cars. The Silver Cup title will be decided among BMW, Audi, and Toyota contenders. In the Pro-Am category, a close battle is underway for second place behind the #42 Saintéloc Junior Team Audi. You can watch the event live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (30 September) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

: (30 September) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST Race 1 : (30 September) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST

: (30 September) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST Race 2: (1 October) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST

Italian Formula 4 - Mugello

The next round of the Italian Formula 4 Championship will take place in Muglello, with Arvid Lindblad leading the championship. Considering that 11 names have been on the podium throughout the season, a pleasant weekend awaits us again.

Race 1 : (30 September) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST

: (30 September) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST Race 2 : (30 September) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST

: (30 September) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST Race 3: (1 October) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST

Champion Cup Kart 2023

The Champion Cup Kart event at South Garda Karting (Lonato del Garda, September 30th - October 1st) marks the beginning of an exciting journey in rental karting. The event will feature 36 new N35 YR karts from BIREL ART with a Honda Engine 4t 390 cc. The event will be live-streamed on motorsport.tv and will take place at the South Garda Karting International Track, attracting drivers from 13 different nations. The race format recalls the legendary Coppa dei Campioni from the 70s and 80s, and HRX, a prominent racewear manufacturer, will present a special edition suit for CCK.

Race: (1 October) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST