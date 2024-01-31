Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 3-4 February weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 3-4 February. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Le Touquet Enduropale

The legendary Touquet Enduropale, the toughest and most thrilling beach bike enduro on earth will be live on Motorsport.tv. Live on Saturday, the quads will hit the sand, while on Sunday, don't miss the full three-hour race across the famed beach of northern France! Only available to Motorsport.tv subscribers.

Saturday : (3 February) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST

: (3 February) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST Sunday: (4 February) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST

FIM SuperEnduro - Hungary

The FIM SuperEnduro series is set to resume this weekend with GP Hungary, as riders gear up to tackle the challenging terrain and showcase their skills. The event will be exclusively broadcast live at Motorsport.tv. Please note that viewers must be a premium subscriber to watch live.

Race: (3 February) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST

FIM X-Trial - Barcelona

The 2024 FIM X-Trial World Championship kicks off in Barcelona with eight confirmed riders. Defending champion Toni Bou, a 17-time World Champion, aims to secure victory at the venue where he has claimed 15 of his 79 top-flight wins. Young talents Jaime Busto and Gabriel Marcelli, last season's closest rivals, will be challenging Bou once again. Exclusive coverage of every intricate and demanding moment in this discipline awaits Motorsport.tv subscribers.

Race: (4 February) - 18:45 CET - 17:45 BST - 12:45 EST

Asian Le Mans - 4H of Dubai

The Asian Le Mans Series, featuring 42 entries and four new additions, heads to Dubai and Abu Dhabi for its remaining races. With two new teams and various driver changes, including the debut of Will Stevens, the series promises excitement. Motorsport.tv is your home for all the best GT and sportscar races this season.

Qualifying : (3 February) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST

: (3 February) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST Race: (4 February) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST

Formula Regional Oceania Championship - Hampton Downs

Next stop on the Formula Regional Oceania Championship, supported by Toyota, is Hampton Downs Motorsport Park! The first two races have been dominated by the dynamic duo of Roman Bilinski and Christian Mansell. With nine different drivers gracing the podium so far, the series showcases its intense competitiveness. Catch the action live this weekend on Motorsport.tv as the racing excitement continues to unfold.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand Championship - Hampton Downs Motorsport Park

You can watch the Super Sprint Motorsport New Zealand series, which witnesses great excitement every weekend, live on Motorsport.tv both on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Saturday : (2 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST

: (2 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST Sunday: (3 February) - 22:00 CET - 21:00 BST - 16:00 EST

The broadcast links cover all sessions.

*Not available in Australia and New Zealand.

Formula Regional Middle East Championship - Dubai

As the Formula Regional Middle East Championship reaches its mid-season point, the spotlight turns to Dubai this weekend for three thrilling races. Tuukka Taponen currently holds the championship lead, but his competitors are hot on his heels. Follow the intense competition live on Motorsport.tv as the season unfolds in the heart of Dubai.

Race 1 : (3 February) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST

: (3 February) - 10:25 CET - 09:25 BST - 04:25 EST Race 2 : (3 February) - 13:55 CET - 12:55 BST - 07:55 EST

: (3 February) - 13:55 CET - 12:55 BST - 07:55 EST Race 3: (4 February) - 19:25 CET - 18:25 BST - 13:25 EST

UAE Formula 4 - Dubai

UAE F4 will be in Dubai this weekend as young talents try to find their form ahead of the new season.

Qualifying : (3 February) - 05:25 CET - 04:25 BST - 23:25 EST

: (3 February) - 05:25 CET - 04:25 BST - 23:25 EST Race 1 : (3 February) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST

: (3 February) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST Race 2 : (3 February) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST

: (3 February) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST Race 3: (4 February) - 06:25 CET - 05:25 BST - 00:25 EST

Ferrari Racing Days - Abu Dhabi

You can also catch the live broadcast of the 2024 Ferrari Racing Days Winter Round in Abu Dhabi at Motorsport.tv this weekend. The schedule includes Ferrari Challenge, F1 Clienti and FXX Programme.