Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 29-30 July weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 29-30 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

GT World Challenge Europe - Nurburgring

After the thrilling Misano race, the next stop for GT World Challenge Europe will be the Nurburgring. If you want to witness one of the best GT challenges, come to Motorsport.tv this weekend.

Practice : (29 July) - 08:30 CET - 07:30 BST - 02:30 EST

: (29 July) - 08:30 CET - 07:30 BST - 02:30 EST Pre-Qualifying : (29 July) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST

: (29 July) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 06:25 EST Qualifying : (30 July) - 08:40 CET - 07:40 BST - 02:40 EST

: (30 July) - 08:40 CET - 07:40 BST - 02:40 EST Race: (30 July) - 14:15 CET - 13:15 BST - 08:15 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

FIA Karting Europe - Cremona

FIA Karting Europe showcases thrilling races and fierce competition on challenging circuits. As one of the most prestigious karting competitions, it brings together young talents and seasoned racers from all corners of the continent. Stay tuned for the action of FIA Karting Europe, where every turn counts and every second matters.

Saturday : (29 July) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST

: (29 July) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST Sunday: (30 July) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

RMCIT - Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy

Experience the excitement of the ROTAX MAX Challenge International Trophy! Karting racers from around the world compete in this high-speed showdown. Don't miss the action, catch it live on Motorsport.tv this weekend!

First Heat : (28 July) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST

: (28 July) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST Second Heat : (28 July) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST

: (28 July) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST Super Heat : (30 July) - 09:05 CET - 08:05 BST - 03:05 EST

: (30 July) - 09:05 CET - 08:05 BST - 03:05 EST Final : (30 July) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST

: (30 July) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST Podium: (30 July) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST